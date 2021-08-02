According to experts, Alberta, Saskatchewan is now removing public health restrictions as a “bad mistake.”

According to public health experts, removing the state’s COVID-19 restrictions and protocols is currently a mistake.

Saskatchewan was the first Canadian province to lift all public health regulations last month, but Alberta plans to phase out them by mid-August.

However, neither state has reached herd immunity, and the move sends a message that the pandemic is over — children are not immunized and data showing delta mutations vaccination in other jurisdictions. Even though it has spread to the people who received it.

“This is a bad mistake at this point,” said Dr. Ali Mokudad, a professor and chief strategy officer at the University of Washington.

Saskatchewan lifted all public health regulations on July 11.Prime Minister Scott Moe Participated fully in the vaccine , His government said he did not want to control the spread of the new coronavirus through government regulation.

The Saskatchewan Minister of Health subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, but He supported the move He urged residents to be accountable for self-isolation.

Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe (left) and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Sakibu Shahab (right) will shake hands with the final update of COVID-19, scheduled regularly on July 7, 2021. (CBC)

Meanwhile, Alberta lifted most of its public health restrictions on July 1. Since then, the number of cases of COVID-19 has increased, and the R value (infection rate per infected person) has exceeded the peak of the third wave.

Last week, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Dina Hinshaw, plans to phase out the COVID-19 rules by August 16 in preparation for medical response to influenza and other infectious diseases in the fall. Was announced.

The transition began on Thursday. Quarantine is no longer required and recommended for close contact with positive cases, and those who test positive should be notified of close contact, not the contact tracer.

Quarantine may be required for some high-risk settings and outbreak management. Contact tracers and outbreak management focus on high-risk settings, and community outbreaks are addressed as needed.

Testing asymptomatic close contact is no longer recommended. Mask obligations for acute and continuous care facilities, as well as public transport, taxis, and carpools remain valid.

Saskatchewan and Alberta are currently the only places in North America taking these actions, Mokudad said.

Dr. Dina Hinshaw, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer, said the state is phasing out regulations and protocols to prepare health care for seasonal illnesses in the fall. (Chris Schwartz / Alberta Government)

SARS researcher Mario Posamai, who worked on several reports and investigations related to COVID-19, said decision makers considering a complete resumption of the building as the new coronavirus spreads in the air. He said it was necessary to consider ways to improve ventilation.

Precautionary measures taken to prevent airborne transmission are effective in controlling the spread of the virus, and their efforts focus on high-risk environments and that the people working there have the proper respiratory system. He said he should guarantee.

“That would give us a better opportunity to resume safely,” Posamai said, adding that the cost of improving ventilation is cheaper than the blockade.

Herd immunity has not yet been achieved: experts

Dr. Naseem Muhajarin was surprised to hear Hinshaw’s announcement last week.

“It’s premature,” said Muhajarin, a professor of community health and epidemiology at the University of Saskatchewan.

“We have not reached the level of herd immunity we want to see before we think about the endemic situation.”

According to Mokdad and Mujaharine, at least 80% of the population must be immunized from COVID-19 by either infection or vaccination before herd immunity occurs.

Most children are not yet protected because the COVID-19 vaccine is only approved in Canada for people over the age of 12.

As of July 30, approximately 65% ​​of eligible Albertans have been vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Only 63 percent of eligible people in Saskatchewan receive both doses.

about 5 percent of Alberta’s population According to state data, more than 4% of Saskatchewan’s population is positive for the disease, while children, including children, are infected with COVID-19.

Neither state is approaching the herd immunity threshold.

At some point, society needs to learn to live with COVID-19. However, evidence suggests that it is now seen in Saskatchewan and is not the time for a planned policy change in Alberta, Muhajarin said.

Public health experts are worried that vaccinations in places like the United States will be fully reopened, partly because of the widespread variety of concerns. (Mitsui Evan / CBC)

Part of the concern is that the new coronavirus mutants, or delta mutants, are more contagious and that vaccinated people are infected with these strains in places such as the United States and the United Kingdom. Said Mokudad.

For example, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has, as a result, changed its message to vaccinated people. People who are fully vaccinated at the COVID-19 hotspot are advised to wear a mask when in public places as they can spread the new coronavirus.

“We need to be very careful,” said Mokudad.

Vaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19 rarely get hospitalized or die.

Predictions suggest that resumption could lead to a fourth wave

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent Center for Population and Health Research at the University of Washington, provides COVID-19 forecasts to countries around the world, taking into account public health measures, based on available data. increase.

Cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan are on the rise again, with 578 inhabitants dying of the disease so far. State data shows ..

However, the full reopening of the state could lead to a fourth wave, and IHME forecasts suggest that deaths could increase from about 657 to 690 by the end of October.

If Alberta lifts the restrictions as planned, the state will hit its fourth wave in September, with deaths expected to skyrocket from about 2,504 to 2,753 by the end of October.

As of July 29, 2,328 Alberts have died from COVID-19.