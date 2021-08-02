Studies show that early COVID-19 symptoms vary by age group and gender.





(StudyFinds.org) – Early COVID-19 symptoms vary by age and gender, according to a new study. Researchers at King's College London report that the biggest symptomatic differences occur between the younger age group (16-59 years) and the older age group (60-80 years and older). However, regardless of age, men generally tend to experience different early symptoms than women. Researchers used the data collected by ZOECOVID Symptomatology Research App The initiative invited "app contributors" to undergo a coronavirus test after experiencing COVID-related symptoms. Using that information, researchers modeled early signs of COVID-19 infection and then correctly detected 80% of cases using just three days' worth of self-reported symptoms. The machine learning model used by the authors of the study had the ability to explain personal characteristics about the subject (age, gender, health status, etc.). Thanks to this skill, researchers have observed patient differences by age and gender with respect to early symptoms. Some COVID symptoms are more common than others In total, the study analyzed 18 separate COVID 18 symptoms. Generally speaking, the most common early symptoms seen in COVID-19 patients include persistent cough, abdominal pain, blisters on the legs, eye sore, abnormal muscle aches, odor and taste loss, and chest pain.

Interestingly, however, loss of smell was less common in adults over the age of 60. The team dubbed the symptomatology as completely "irrelevant" for individuals over the age of 80. Elderly people (60-80 years and older) also experienced diarrhea much more frequently. In particular, fever was not an early symptom common to individuals of all ages. In terms of gender, men tended to report fatigue, shortness of breath, and chills. Women, on the other hand, were more likely to experience loss of smell, chest pain, and persistent cough. "It is important for people to know that the earliest symptoms are widespread and can look different for each family member or household member. Update the test guidance to make the new subspecies particularly infectious. Cases can be detected early in the face of species, including the use of immunochromatography, which is widely available for people with any of these non-core symptoms. It's possible, "said Principal Investigator Claire Steves. University release.. Is there a new Delta variant? The authors of the study are convinced that their findings should be applicable to all people infected with COVID-19, even new delta mutants.

“Currently, in the UK, very few symptoms are used to recommend self-isolation and further testing. Use AI to use more symptoms and only a few days after illness COVID- 19 Positive cases can be detected more appropriately. We hope to use such methods to encourage more people to be tested as soon as possible to minimize the risk of spread. “The first research author, Dr. Liane dos Santos Canas, adds. “As part of our study, we were able to identify that the profile of symptoms with COVID-19 varies from group to group. This is a criterion for encouraging people to take the test, such as age. It suggests that it should be personalized using personal information about the disease, or because more symptoms can be considered, different symptoms of the disease across different groups are considered. ” , Dr. Mark Modat, Senior Lecturer at Kings College London, concludes. NS study Published in the journal Lancet Digital Health.

