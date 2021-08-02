Health
For the first time, Fairfax County goes for a full week without death from COVID-19
The number of cases of COVID-19 is still on the rise, but for the first time in 16 months, the Fairfax Health District has not died of any disease caused by the new coronavirus in the past week.
According to the report, the last reported death occurred on July 23. Virginia Department of Health.. A total of 1,152 people in the district, including Fairfax County and the cities of Fairfax and Falls Church, have died of COVID-19 since the first case. Identified In early March 2020.
However, since then, an additional 14 people have been hospitalized for the virus. Last monday (July 26) total Up to 4,185 people and 616 COVID-19 cases occurred, including 112 cases on Saturday (July 31st) and 124 cases yesterday (Sunday). The last time Fairfax County reported three-digit daily cases on consecutive days was April 22nd and 23rd.
With 81 new cases today (Monday), the Fairfax Health District recorded a total of 79,640 COVID-19 cases, with a weekly average of 86.7 cases. This is the highest score since the district recorded an average of 88.3 new cases in the last 7 days. May 1st.
Unlike other parts of northern Virginia, Fairfax County still has a moderate level Community infectionAccording to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, community expansion is calculated based on the total number of new cases per 100,000 people and positive rate tests over the last 7 days.
Over the past week, community propagation levels have been raised to “substantial” in all jurisdictions near Fairfax County. Loudon, Prince William, When Arlington With the county City of Alexandria, Suggests that Fairfax may not be too late.
While the prevalence of Delta variant Although case levels have risen in the past month, the relatively high vaccination rates in Fairfax County are less severe and lead to hospitalizations and deaths compared to previous pandemic surges. It means that it is unlikely.
CDC Last week’s shared data Even fully vaccinated individuals have been shown to be able to spread COVID-19 if infected with the delta mutant, That guidance In areas with high or high levels of infection in the area, it is advisable to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
But the study also found that available vaccines Stay very effective We saw outbreaks that formed the basis of the CDC’s report against the Delta variant, and even in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Mainly mild cases He was hospitalized only 7 times and did not die.
Northern Virginia since the beginning of the year Reported 235 breakthrough cases of fully vaccinated individuals infected with COVID-19, with 15 hospitalizations and 6 deaths. By comparison, unvaccinated individuals had 53,326 hospitalizations, 1,332 hospitalizations and 510 deaths.
by Fairfax County Health DepartmentResidents of the 760,458 Fairfax Health District have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. This is 76.4% of the population over the age of 18 and 64.3% of the total population of the district.
688,992 residents (69.7% of adults and 58.2% of the total population) are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine demand Continue leveling, Fairfax County Supervisory Board Explore the possibilities Request vaccination from all county government officials.Several prominent local employers, including Google When Innova Health System, Already established vaccine obligations.
Vaccinations are still available Various sites The entire county.Appointments can be scheduled through the CDC Vaccine management management system Or directly with the provider Vaccine.gov..
Via photo Unsplash CDC
