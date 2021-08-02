Long COVID-19 can cause “serious disorders”, symptoms include “brain fog”, “sexual dysfunction”: studies





If you get infected with COVID-19, you probably won’t die. The case fatality rate observed in the United States is 1.8%. According to Johns Hopkins University.. But even if you survive the illness, you may suffer from the effects for months, and perhaps years. In a peer-reviewed study published last month in the medical journal The Lancet, “a significant number of patients with COVID-19 experience long-term symptoms known as Long COVID,” and these symptoms are often “significant disorders.” I concluded that it would bring. The results were obtained from 3,762 participants in “Long COVID”, that is, people with COVID-19 symptoms who lasted more than 28 days. The researchers in this paper “estimated the prevalence of 203 symptoms in 10 organ systems and followed 66 symptoms in 7 months.” 17% of the study participants were healthcare professionals. Common symptoms included memory loss, tremors, hallucinations, tinnitus, blurred vision, headaches, persistent itching, and brain fog. Most of the symptoms lasted for at least 6 months or are ongoing in the participants. Some participants also suffered from symptoms such as muscle spasms, debilitating malaise, sexual dysfunction, and even shingles. Read research.. Athena Akrami, a neuroscientist and lead author of the study at University College London, said the healthcare system should launch a screening program to track long COVIDs as a means of providing better care to people suffering from long COVIDs. Said. “Ten tens of thousands of long Covid patients can be suffering in silence and I’m not sure if their symptoms are related to COVID-19,” she says. Told the guardian newspaper. The study concludes that while most people who die of COVID-19 are elderly or have underlying health problems, long COVIDs decrease more evenly across age and health categories. .. Over time, research has found that long COVIDs can clearly become established. “After 6 months, most of the remaining symptoms are systemic, such as thermoregulation, malaise, post-exercise malaise, and neurological symptoms. [problems].. “ Long-term COVID symptoms affected an average of nine organs and were so severe that nearly half (45.2%) of respondents had to reduce their working hours. Over 85% of study participants suffer from recurrent symptoms, often caused by physical activity or stress. The study found that people who had five or more symptoms in the early stages of the disease were much more likely to develop long-term COVID. This was true regardless of age, gender, or previous health level. The study was driven by an online survey of 257 questions designed to determine the number of symptoms, their severity, “temporary clustering”, how long participants were showing symptoms, and more. .. Oregon Health & Science University was one of the institutions that approved the study. Over one-third (34.9%) of study participants sought treatment in the emergency room or clinic. A little less than 9% were admitted to the hospital. another Recent researchOne of 81,337 people who took the cognitive test said that many long-term COVID patients had “a wide range of psychological symptoms such as low energy, concentration problems, disorientation, and difficulty finding the right words.” I found that. The study, published last month at The Lancet, added that some people are suffering from serious “psychological and psychiatric consequences.” Although the overall mortality rate of people infected with COVID-19 is low, the coronavirus pandemic is a deadly threat to everyone. Since the appearance of the coronavirus in humans in 2019, more than 4 million people worldwide have died from COVID-19. -Douglas Perry [email protected] @douglasmperry

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/2021/08/long-covid-19-can-cause-significant-disability-symptoms-include-brain-fog-sexual-dysfunction-study.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos