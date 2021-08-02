San Francisco hospitals report hundreds of COVID-19 infections among vaccinated staff





Two hospitals in San Francisco reported that hundreds of staff were infected coronavirus In July, breakthrough infections accounted for the majority of cases. Click here to find your local COVID-19 vaccine As of August 2, 55 of the more than 7,000 staff at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital were COVID-19 positive, and no infected staff needed hospitalization, a hospital spokesman said. I checked with Fox News. ABC7 Up to 80% of infected people reported being completely vaccinated. “A breakthrough was still expected,” ZSFG Hospital spokesperson Christina Padilla wrote in Fox News. “We know that vaccines do not completely prevent infection, but they are very effective in preventing hospitalization and death.” Florida breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record Dr. Luke John Day, Chief Medical Officer at San Francisco General Hospital, told the outlet that more cases were occurring among staff than before. “More staff are infected with COVID than before, and most are vaccinated, because the restrictions have been relaxed,” Day said. “We see it among doctors, nurses and assistants, we see it all over.” Florida family sees three COVID-19 deaths in a few days He estimated that almost all cases were associated with community spread and there was no staff-to-patient or patient-to-staff staff spread, but the investigation was still underway. Infected staff have been quarantined at home to prevent additional exposure, a hospital spokesman confirmed. Meanwhile, the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Medical Center reported infections of at least 183 “employees or learners” out of 35,000, 84% of cases completed a complete vaccination series, and 2 Vaccinated individuals were infected with COVID. The outlet reported that 19 hospitalizations were required. The UCSF Medical Center did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment. Adler told ABC7 that a breakthrough infection was expected, but “a little higher than originally predicted,” based on predictions made on the original strain rather than the highly infected delta mutant. Local health officials will release new guidance later on Monday to curb the spread of the virus. Click here for the full coverage of the coronavirus The hospital reportedly found the case through symptomatology screening, and the UCSF will implement the vaccine obligation on September 1, the outlet reported. Inpatients should be tested for COVID-19, all visitors and staff should wear masks and undergo daily self-screening surveys. State data show an increase in hospitalizations in the region, with 95 COVIDs, including four more patients from the previous day, as of July 31, the latest available data. There are 19 patients. In San Francisco County, a total of about 40,400 cases have been seen, 562 people have been reported dead, and more than 1.23 million doses of the vaccine have been given.

