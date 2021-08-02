Vanderburgh County Incident, Prices Rise This Week





The number of new coronavirus cases surged in India during the week ending Sunday, with 6,851 reported cases, an increase of 59.9%. Last week there were 4,285 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Vanderburgh County was one of the three most growing compared to the previous week. Indiana ranks 25th among the fastest per capita spreads of the coronavirus, according to a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States increased by 53.6% from the previous week, with 559,334 cases reported. With 2.02% of the country’s population, Indiana had 1.22% of the country’s case last week. Nationwide, 50 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Within Indiana, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in the counties of Huntington, Scott, and Fountain. Marion County added the newest cases overall, with 977 cases. Allen County, 508 cases. Hamilton County was 327. Weekly cases increased in 85 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the Marion, Hamilton and Bundaberg counties. more:Here’s how the COVID Delta variant will affect Evansville over the coming weeks and months. Vanderburgh County reported 325 cases and one death last week. A week ago, it reported 199 cases and one death. Through the pandemic, 23,431 cases and 405 deaths have been reported. Warrick County reported 119 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 72 cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 8,150 cases and 157 deaths have been reported. Posey County reported 50 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 23 cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 2,854 cases and 35 deaths have been reported. Gibson County reported 66 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 41 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 4,672 cases and 96 deaths have been reported. more:Hospitals mandate COVID-19 vaccination in bad news in the fight against the virus Dubois County reported 34 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 25 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, 6,301 cases and 118 deaths have been reported. Spencer County reported 22 cases and 0 deaths last week. A week ago, it reported 18 cases and zero deaths. Through the pandemic, 2,397 cases and 31 deaths have been reported. >> See how your community has progressed in recent cases of coronavirus Indiana ranks 39th in the state with at least one vaccination, with 47.4% of its population vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 57.7%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Modana vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks. In the week ending Sunday, Indiana reported an additional 66,877 vaccinations, including 43,103 initial doses. Last week, the state received 64,833 vaccinations, including 35,380 initial doses. Overall, Indiana reported a total of 6,084,496 doses. Throughout Indiana, cases decreased in six counties, with the highest in the Steven, Putnam, and Newton counties. In Indiana, 40 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. Twenty-five people were reported dead the week before. more:Almost 100% of Bundaberg COVID cases, deaths and unvaccinated hospitalizations, data Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 771,299 people have been coronavirus-positive and 14,005 have died from the disease in Indiana, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 35,003,417 people are positive and 613,228 are dead. >> Follow coronavirus cases across the United States USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Saturday, July 31st. COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state: Last week: 1,261

Week before that: 993

4 weeks ago: 819 COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan: Last week: 81,200

Week before: 63,434

4 weeks ago: 41,240 USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..

