DHEC, Prisma Health Authority talks about the importance of all vaccinations during the SC Immunization Awareness Week event





For immediate release:

August 2, 2021 Columbia, South Carolina – as part of SCarolina Immunization Awareness WeekSouth Carolina Health and Environmental Management (DHEC) and Prisma Health today hold a press event focusing on the importance of immunization to protect people of all ages from a variety of illnesses and certain types of cancer. did. click here Or click on the image below to hear your comments From Dr. Edward Shimmer, DHEC Director. Prisma Health Children’s Hospital Pediatric Infectious Diseases Specialist, Dr. Anna Kathryn Leibarch. Dr. Deborah Greenhouse, a pediatrician at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital and a former president of the SC branch of the American Academy of Pediatrics.Colombian mother Besha Jamison and son Draylan Holmes https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLqGWmyz3QMpsvxskp9XcenLj6jnWe40FK A complete record of today’s event, including media questions and answers,

Archived in DHEC Facebook page. Vaccination is considered one of the most successful public health interventions in history to prevent death and illness, limit the spread of illness, and protect the health and well-being of people, communities, and the entire population. .. Thanks to the vaccine, many illnesses that have caused death and serious illness, such as polio, tetanus, hepatitis, measles, whooping cough, flu and many other illnesses, are no longer a widespread threat. It’s important to keep everything up to date Recommended immunity And be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible to protect yourself and those around you during the ongoing pandemic. Talk to your health care provider or your child’s pediatrician to make sure you are up to date with your shots. Read the full South Carolina Immunization Awareness Week News Release here Learn more about recommended vaccinations.visit Prism ahealth.org For the latest information from Prisma Health. ###

