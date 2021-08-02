Dad sends a heartbreaking text before he dies: “I should have got a damn vaccine”

Las Vegas dad is dying COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) According to a new report, he sent a heartbreaking text to his fiancé just before he gave in.

Michael Friedy, 39, spent his vacation in mid-July with his fiancé Jessica du Pres and his children (17, 10, 7, 6, 17 months). Reported by KVVU..

Click here to find your local COVID-19 vaccine

Shortly after returning to Japan, Friedy went to the hospital with a painful skin rash.

While there he tested positive COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)..

He went home and tried to overcome the illness alone, but his symptoms became more and more serious, the outlet reported.

“He panicked me early Tuesday morning, around 3-4 in the morning,” Du Prez told Fox Television. “He’s like,’I can’t breathe. I know something is wrong.'”

Friedy managed to get up, so the couple returned to the hospital.

He was hospitalized with pneumonia in both lungs and was transferred to another hospital. There Duprez was allowed to meet him.

“I just kept telling him,’You’re going to get over this, you have to go home to us,'” she said.

Instead, his condition deteriorated and he was transferred to the ICU.

“I was able to make a phone call before they took him, and he sat on the phone,” Du Prez said. “And I could hear his voice. I was like,” Keep fighting. Don’t give up. ” And he says, “I’m trying to fight, but they’ll intubate me and put me down.” “”

At some point, Friedy sent a text from the hospital to Dupres.

Coronavirus: What You Need to Know

“Ah, [expletive] God. This is terrible, “he wrote. According to KLAS of CBS-TV series.. “I should have been vaccinated with a damn vaccine.”

Friedy died in the hospital Thursday morning beside Du Pres.

“I visited Mike at the hospital and told him about Children’s Day and how everyone was pulling him,” Du Prez posted on the GoFundMe page. “His numbers crashed and they couldn’t get them back.

“My life, my rocks, my love for everything. My baby father is no longer with us. I don’t know what to do.”

Friedy was not vaccinated — his fiancée said the couple was finally going to be vaccinated.

“We were just postponing, and now if one of our jobs got a shot a week or a month before being vaccinated, he could still be here. I thought there was, “she told the station.

“I wanted to wait just a year after the release to see how people would affect me, but I didn’t mean to not receive it,” she added to KVVU.

Click here for the full coverage of the coronavirus

Dupres, who said she always regrets the decision, is currently vaccinated with the couple’s oldest child.

“It may have stopped the coronavirus from progressing so fast,” she said, even though the vaccine prevented “a little” of her fiancée’s symptoms.

“I was hoping to spend another 30 years with him,” Du Prez said. “I didn’t expect him to be gone.”

To read more from the New York Post click here..