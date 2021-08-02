COVID cases surged in Japan during the Tokyo Olympics

Click here to see all of PopSci’s COVID-19 coverage.



According to the CDC, vaccinated people may spread the delta variant as well as unvaccinated people, but the vaccine remains effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death. .. Meanwhile, Japan is experiencing the largest wave of infections to date as the Olympics continue in the on lockdown. And new data suggest that the coronavirus may be finding additional shelters in US animal reservoirs.

Here are some of the ones that were rolled out last week.

The outbreak in Provincetown shows that the delta is widespread among vaccinated people

When the COVID-19 delta variant broke out in Provincetown, Massachusetts, it did more than just hit unvaccinated people. In fact, nearly three-quarters of confirmed cases occurred in fully vaccinated people, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Report.. Outbreaks associated with multiple large summer gatherings and the influx of summer tourists infected at least 469 people, of whom 346 were vaccinated.

An estimated 95% of Provincetown residents are reported to be fully vaccinated New York Times.. According to the CDC, nearly 8 out of 10 people with so-called breakthrough infections had some symptoms. Cough, headache, sore throat, pain and fever were the most common. Only four of these groundbreaking cases led to hospitalization (a little over 1%) and no deaths were reported.

The CDC cited the Provincetown case study as a key factor in government decisions. Update mask guidance.. Based on a test swab analysis, the noses of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals contained the same amount of viral particles.

Nevertheless, in addition to showing the high toxicity of Delta, the outbreak in Provincetown also shows that the vaccine remains effective in minimizing the severity of the disease and preventing hospitalization and death.

“People need to be confident that if they are fully vaccinated, they are very likely to be protected from a serious or serious illness, the illness that causes hospitalization or death from the virus.” It states. Paul A. Ofit, Director of Vaccine Education Center, Philadelphia Children’s Hospital, Washington post..

The UN Covax program has failed to meet its goals and many countries remain vulnerable

The United Nations-backed Covax initiative aimed to support the distribution and supply of vaccines around the world, especially to under-accessed low-income countries. However, the program is well below its previous goals, and based on inadequate global supply, the updated goals are far less ambitious.

According to the report, from January to June of this year, doses were delivered about 550 million times less than expected, and many countries were not ready to manage delta variants. New York Times..

Among the many challenges facing the alliance is the difficulty of distribution on the ground. Lack of funding for vaccine transport, refrigeration, training and communication all contribute to situations such as the expiration of more than 100,000 vaccinations in Benin.

When a large delta outbreak struck India, a major vaccine exporter, the country retained its supply and was diverted from other countries in need of many promised doses. In addition, in wealthy countries such as the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, I poured the vaccine away From other people.

“In the way of packaging and branding of Covax, African countries thought it would be their savior,” said Catherine Kyobutungi, director of the African Center for Population and Health Research. Times.. “When I didn’t live up to my expectations, there was nothing else.”

The difficulty of Covax isn’t just related to the countries that are missing shots.Without worldwide access to vaccines, new and dangerous variants are likely to continue to emerge. Celine Gounder, New York University Langone Health Infectious Diseases Specialist. Global vaccination is important to “prevent ongoing replication, prevent mutations, and prevent the emergence of new variants.”

The Biden administration has announced that it will fund the 500 million Pfizer vaccines offered through Covax, but will not provide the additional funding needed for distribution. Times..

Pfizer vaccine efficacy drops slightly after 6 months

Studies have shown that the efficacy of Pfizer / BioNTech’s mRNA vaccine drops from 96% to 84% in 6 months. Published data Depends on the pharmaceutical company. The findings were published in a preprint but not peer-reviewed.

The study followed more than 40,000 participants and recorded all cases of minor symptoms of COVID-19. Detectable infection and symptomatological protection peaked 2 months after vaccination and appeared to decline by 12% 6 months later. However, the reported efficacy of the double-dose vaccine for severe illness and hospitalization was 97% over the same 6 months.

Vaccines continue to prevent serious illness, but findings suggest that there may be evidence of future booster shots. If efficacy continues to decline at the same rate over time, it will fall below the vaccine usefulness threshold after 18 months. Report Statistical news..

However, he said that the observed reduction in vaccine protection against infection and mild illness may be associated with the spread of highly contagious delta mutants. Natalie Dean, Professor of Biostatistics and Public Health, Emory University, statistics..

Urgent regulations and a record surge in coronavirus cases hit Japan during the Olympics

Japan is experiencing the largest surge in COVID-19 cases Still, over 10,000 new cases have been reported on August 1st alone. As of July 30, the coronavirus state of emergency has been declared in five regions, including Tokyo.

Five additional areas are also under less stringent limits. The average weekly number of cases per 100,000 people has increased to 28 nationwide and is reported to be 88 in Tokyo. Associated Press.. The same measurement in the United States is about 20. Moreover, The number of people hospitalized for coronavirus in Japan has doubled last month.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga Denied The surge in incidents is related to the Olympic Games being held despite the spread of Japan Public opposition..

White-tailed deer exposed to COVID-19 in at least 4 states

Deer in Illinois, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania carry SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, signaling exposure to the virus. United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Survey.. The findings have not yet been published in peer-reviewed journals.

Explain that exposure is not the same as the current infection, as the presence of antibodies may indicate that the white-tailed deer’s immune system previously fought the virus well. New York Times.. The prevalence of antibodies varies from state to state. In Michigan, 60% of the deer samples surveyed contained antibodies, but Illinois deer reduced that number to 7%.

The cause of exposure remains unknown, but white-tailed deer are very common in inhabited areas. Their abundance in urban and suburban spaces is part of the reason USDA first set out to investigate deer antibodies.

The agency has begun studying animals to better understand the risks of viral reservoirs that may contribute to future human outbreaks and to assess the effects of coronavirus on wildlife.

So far, there is no evidence that deer can spread COVID-19 to people, and there is no evidence that deer actually get sick when infected with the virus.