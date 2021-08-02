Sonoma County and 6 other Bay Area counties reinstate indoor mask obligations





As cases of coronavirus continue to grow, public health officials in seven Bay Area counties, including Sonoma County, and Berkeley City will cover their faces indoors on Monday for all residents of the area, regardless of vaccination status. I ordered it to be worn again. The Maskman Date in the internal public setting will take effect on Tuesday at 12:01 am. “We know that facial coverings work to prevent the circulation of the virus, and the spread of infectious variants has revealed that masking is necessary again. “Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County Health Officer, said statement.. “Masking and vaccination are the most important tools we have to do to end a pandemic,” Mase said. Vaccines are safe, effective, free and widely available. We encourage all residents to play their part in wearing masks to keep themselves, their families and the community safe. “ Companies need to implement indoor face cover orders. Public health officials also recommended that all employers make masks available to individuals entering the workplace. Authorities said the vaccine was effective against delta mutants, but the viral mutations infect a small proportion of Bay Area vaccinated people. Vaccinated residents are protected from severe illness, hospitalization and death, officials said. Also, if the vaccinated person becomes infected, a face cover can prevent further spread of the virus. Authorities say the mask requirement is to prevent the spread of the delta variant, a highly contagious coronavirus mutation that is believed to be 60% more contagious than previous dominant viral mutations. Stated. Mandates were issued by officials in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marine, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma counties, and Berkeley. Only six weeks have passed since Governor Gavin Newsom completely reopened the state after refusing hospitalization associated with COVID-19 infection for several weeks. According to the new order, residents are required to wear proper masks indoors in public places. Authorities have said the setting is at high risk of COVID-19 infection, whether public or private, especially when you are with people you do not live with. Authorities said today’s directive is in line with guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Public Health Service. For the first time since February 29, Sonoma County has reached 1,500 active COVID-19 cases. At that time, the counties are December, January, and February. Winter deaths have accounted for 45% of the 330 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020. At the peak of the winter surge, more than 100 coronavirus patients were being treated in local hospitals. Following that dark winter, there was a spring calm of a new coronavirus infection, with active local cases reduced to about 300 by mid-May, and county-wide hospitalization reduced to half a dozen. Local hospitals are re-reporting the influx of patients with COVID-19, an infectious disease caused by the new coronavirus. As of Sunday, Sonoma County’s hospital had 59 patients, 15 of whom were in the intensive care unit. Last week, county hospitalizations related to pandemic disease hovered at about 45. You can contact staff writer Martin Espinoza (707-521-5213 or [email protected]). @Pressreno on Twitter.

