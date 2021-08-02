Can I get a long COVID if I am vaccinated?

It is clear that vaccination works.is more than 9/10 COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths occur in unvaccinated people. Vaccination is very effective in preventing the most serious cases of COVID, but even immunized people can develop what is called a “breakthrough infection.” These breakthrough infections appear to occur more frequently with pathogenic delta variants of the coronavirus.

One of the open questions is how often breakthrough infections can lead to long COVIDs.

One of the most annoying aspects of coronavirus, long COVID, is a series of debilitating symptoms that can last for weeks or months after the infection has ended. These usually include fatigue, shortness of breath, palpitation, and “brain fog,” but some people develop more serious problems in multiple organs, such as the lungs, heart, and brain. The problem is the lack of good data on long COVIDs and breakthrough infections.

Due to this lack of data many Expert Clarify that vaccinated people can develop long-term COVID.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was used to track all breakthrough cases, but as of May 1. Track only them Data collected by state and local health agencies are used to lead to hospitalization and death. This decision was made to “maximize the quality of the data collected for the most clinically and public health cases.” However, without comprehensive data on breakthrough cases, it is impossible to know that immunized people are likely to develop infections that lead to long-term symptoms.

“In my opinion, the CDC needs to track all outcomes of breakthrough cases, not just hospitalizations and deaths,” said Akiko Iwasaki, a professor of immunology at Yale University and at the forefront of long COVID research. Said in an email. “Even mild or asymptomatic infections can lead to long COVIDs. It is very beneficial to track this nationwide.” Iwasaki is one of the only experts to have. Said Clearly that fully vaccinated people can still get a long COVID.

But again, the data that supports it is limited. Currently, there are only two published sources of data on breakthrough cases and long COVIDs. In a peer-reviewed study of 1,497 vaccinated health workers in Israel, Release On July 29, the New England Journal of Medicine, 39 people had a breakthrough infection, 19% of whom reported symptoms such as fatigue, headaches, and myalgia that lasted more than 6 weeks.Bob Wachter, Dean of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco Tweet “I don’t know if a mild delta breakthrough could lead to a long COVID,” he added, adding that Israeli studies support that concern.

Second source, Release Compile the results on the preprint server medRxiv on July 26th. vote On social media asking about vaccinations and COVID infections. The poll was posted to the Facebook group of Survivor Corps, a grassroots organization of COVID-19 survivors founded by Diana Verent in March 2020. Of the 1,949 respondents, 44 reported symptomatic COVID-19 infection after vaccination. Twenty-four of the group reported that they had long-term COVID symptoms. One said their infection led to long-term COVID and hospitalization.

Co-authored by Berrent, Yale University cardiologist Harlan Krumholz, and graduate student associate Daisy Massey, this treatise has not been peer-reviewed and the method is far from rigorous. You should never estimate the numbers to apply to the general public. “I would say first that this isn’t great data,” poll Berend said. “But the need to do a better job to track these cases is an important signal,” she said on Twitter when she said on Twitter that it could lead to a long breakthrough COVID. Pointed out an early version of the squadron’s data.

According to the internal CDC document obtained by, breakthrough infections are becoming more prevalent and more likely to occur in highly contagious delta mutants. New York Times, And of the CDC Latest report It shows that vaccinated people can spread this variant. If a breakthrough case is likely to occur and a long COVID is likely to occur, the United States needs to be ready for it.Now, as Sad testimony Many of the people who suffer from long COVIDs without meaningful treatment, we are terribly unprepared.

To be very clear: the outbreak of breakthrough cases, and the long COVIDs that can occur as a result, are not vaccine knocks. On the contrary, vaccination is our strongest shield against long COVID. It may not be perfect, but in most cases it prevents hospitalization and death. If you are not infected in the first place, you cannot develop long-term COVID.

Estimates of the proportion of infected people with long-term COVID vary, but the National Institute of Neurological Diseases and stroke director Walter Koroshetz point out Nature Medicine. study Of the 312 unvaccinated people living in Bergen, Norway, COVID-19, announced in June, is the most reliable estimate. Some people were hospitalized for infections, but most were isolated at home, suggesting only mild cases. After 6 months, 61% of patients were still symptomatic. To make matters worse, 52% of people aged 16 to 30 years with mild COVID-19 reported symptoms after 6 months.

Asked if these numbers could be translated into the United States, Colossets said: I don’t know why it’s different. “

Koroshetz is a co-leader of the RECOVER initiative, a large National Institutes of Health effort to study a long, $ 1.15 billion funded COVID secured by Congress in December 2020. NIH Director Francis Collins Announcement Although it was a February initiative, NIH did not grant the institution the initial funding to “support infrastructure and core R & D” until June.At that time, Collins Said He expected the exam to begin “weeks to months ahead.”

Goal Recover Finding a cure for people with prolonged symptoms of COVID-19. To do so, scientists will first have to figure out the biological cause of long COVIDs, Colossets said.There are already some hypotheses, and Iwasaki proposed. three: The virus can stay in the body after infection and cause symptoms. It may be due to a “ghost” of the virus (a protracted fragment of protein, RNA, etc.). Alternatively, the autoimmune response caused by the initial infection is at work. Iwasaki says the latter is consistent with why fully vaccinated people still get long-term COVIDs.

“Vaccine-induced immunity is expected to remove most of the incoming virus and prevent it from spreading to the distal organs,” she said. “I think it is unlikely that a virus reservoir will be established in a fully vaccinated person, but if the virus causes an autoimmune response, this leads to long-term symptoms.”

Encouragingly, studies show that vaccination is possible Reduce Some symptoms of long COVID.Iwasaki does it 30-40 percent People experience relief from vaccination. She said it might do so by weakening the autoreactive immune cells that cause the symptoms. She is currently working with a survivor corps. study An analysis of the impact of vaccination on people with long COVIDs, inspired by another Facebook poll in the group.

The RECOVER initiative is a large-scale project to track new acute COVID-19-infected individuals and those who have been previously infected and are now infected with long-term COVID. Autopsy and eHealth record studies each shed light on the long-term damage caused by these symptoms and factors affecting recovery. This effort will eventually produce the very necessary data for a long COVID, but not at the required speed.

“People are suffering and they are dying while NIH sits around and doing bureaucratic things,” Berend said.

Koroshetz recognizes the frustration of suffering patients and doctors trying to treat them. “With the RECOVER initiative, we have been constantly working to launch it and all its elements,” he said. “We need to apologize for the time it took to fund the research. It’s a lot faster than the normal process, but we still have to apologize to people.”

Understanding the long-term COVID pathology is necessary to develop treatments and diagnostics that will ultimately help prevent further distress and financial hardship, Iwasaki said. “More and more patients have survived COVID-19 and have long-term debilitating effects such as severe fatigue and cognitive dysfunction, and are unable to resume work and lead a normal life,” she said. I added. “This is destroying millions of people around the world.”

Survivor Facebook has polled the groundbreaking incident and the long COVID is still open to the public. Currently, Berrent is focusing on long-term COVID advocacy and is persuading the CDC to require reporting of all breakthrough cases.

“We have to set foot where no one else is doing it, and it’s ridiculous,” she said. “But if you need it, we’re here to do it.”

