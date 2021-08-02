Pa.Records over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

The state said Monday that Pennsylvania recorded 3,019 new COVID-19 infections between Friday night and Sunday night.

Hospitalization and intensive care cases also increased, with 507 people admitted to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania as of early Monday, 104 of whom were in intensive care. This is an increase from 473 hospitalized on Friday and 101 in the intensive care unit.

New cases and hospitalizations have skyrocketed since early July, when new cases averaged well below 200 per day. Hospitalization has almost doubled in the last two weeks.

Still, new infectious diseases and hospitalizations occurred last winter, well below that of Pennsylvania’s largest surge, including more than 10,000 new infectious disease days. The number of hospitalizations exceeded 6,000.

Two infectious disease specialists in central Pennsylvania said they suspect that Pennsylvania is heading for a recurring winter surge that has severely extended hospitals and killed hundreds of people each day.

UPMC’s Dr. John Goldman limits the number of people who become seriously ill by combining the relatively high immunization rates in Pennsylvania with about 20% of residents who are immune to previous infections. I expect to impose.

He said that the vast majority of people currently infected with COVID-19 are not vaccinated.

“As the virus passes through the most sensitive people, those who are not vaccinated and exposed, fewer and fewer people are susceptible, and the virus becomes more and more problematic in finding new hosts. You will have it. It will be late, “Goldman said.

Dr. Raghavendra Tirupathi said he expects the latest surge to have different consequences than the previous surge that occurred when few people were vaccinated.

“I think areas with low immunization rates will see more hospitalizations and hospitals could surge … It may not be uniform across Pennsylvania, but it is scattered throughout areas with low immunization rates. There is likely to be.”

Raghavendra is the medical director of Keystone Infectious Diseases in Franklin County and chairs the infection prevention at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital.

As of the end of last week, 78% of Pennsylvania residents over the age of 18 had been vaccinated at least once, making Pennsylvania one of the top 10 states in the country.

However, Pennsylvania ranks near the center, with about 63% of fully vaccinated adults.

Deaths in Pennsylvania have not yet increased, with the state reporting seven new deaths over the weekend, for a total increase to 27,857. However, the increase in mortality tends to lag behind the increase in new cases and hospitalizations, as people usually die weeks after infection.

Goldman pointed out that one of the factors contributing to the increase in the number of cases was the delta mutant, which was about five times more contagious than the previous mutant.

Both he and Tirupathi emphasized the need for more Pennsylvanians to be vaccinated.

“I think anyone who isn’t vaccinated should use the Delta variant as an excuse to get it,” Goldman said.