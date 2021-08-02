Health
Pa.Records over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
The state said Monday that Pennsylvania recorded 3,019 new COVID-19 infections between Friday night and Sunday night.
Hospitalization and intensive care cases also increased, with 507 people admitted to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania as of early Monday, 104 of whom were in intensive care. This is an increase from 473 hospitalized on Friday and 101 in the intensive care unit.
New cases and hospitalizations have skyrocketed since early July, when new cases averaged well below 200 per day. Hospitalization has almost doubled in the last two weeks.
Still, new infectious diseases and hospitalizations occurred last winter, well below that of Pennsylvania’s largest surge, including more than 10,000 new infectious disease days. The number of hospitalizations exceeded 6,000.
Two infectious disease specialists in central Pennsylvania said they suspect that Pennsylvania is heading for a recurring winter surge that has severely extended hospitals and killed hundreds of people each day.
UPMC’s Dr. John Goldman limits the number of people who become seriously ill by combining the relatively high immunization rates in Pennsylvania with about 20% of residents who are immune to previous infections. I expect to impose.
He said that the vast majority of people currently infected with COVID-19 are not vaccinated.
“As the virus passes through the most sensitive people, those who are not vaccinated and exposed, fewer and fewer people are susceptible, and the virus becomes more and more problematic in finding new hosts. You will have it. It will be late, “Goldman said.
Dr. Raghavendra Tirupathi said he expects the latest surge to have different consequences than the previous surge that occurred when few people were vaccinated.
“I think areas with low immunization rates will see more hospitalizations and hospitals could surge … It may not be uniform across Pennsylvania, but it is scattered throughout areas with low immunization rates. There is likely to be.”
Raghavendra is the medical director of Keystone Infectious Diseases in Franklin County and chairs the infection prevention at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital.
As of the end of last week, 78% of Pennsylvania residents over the age of 18 had been vaccinated at least once, making Pennsylvania one of the top 10 states in the country.
However, Pennsylvania ranks near the center, with about 63% of fully vaccinated adults.
Deaths in Pennsylvania have not yet increased, with the state reporting seven new deaths over the weekend, for a total increase to 27,857. However, the increase in mortality tends to lag behind the increase in new cases and hospitalizations, as people usually die weeks after infection.
Goldman pointed out that one of the factors contributing to the increase in the number of cases was the delta mutant, which was about five times more contagious than the previous mutant.
Both he and Tirupathi emphasized the need for more Pennsylvanians to be vaccinated.
“I think anyone who isn’t vaccinated should use the Delta variant as an excuse to get it,” Goldman said.
Sources
2/ https://www.pennlive.com/news/2021/08/pa-logs-more-than-3000-new-covid-19-cases-over-weekend.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]