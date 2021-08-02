A simple text has the power to increase COVID vaccination











You can increase your vaccination rate by simply reminding your mobile phone that COVID-19 vaccination is available.Credits: Sumit Dayal / Bloomberg via Getty According to a study of more than 90,000 people in California, a short text message reminding people to book a COVID-19 jab can increase vaccination rates by a few percentage points. Reminders sent the day after an individual qualified for a jab boosted booking and vaccination rates by 6 percent points and about 3.6 percent points, respectively, compared to rates in another group that did not receive reminders. , Researchers report on August 2nd Nature1.. A second reminder to those who had not yet booked vaccinations a week later pushed up bookings and jabs by an additional 1.7 percentage points and 1.1 percentage points, respectively. The authors say that if these small benefits are applied to large numbers of people, they could speed up immunization for millions of people. “The most amazing thing is how powerful such a low-cost intervention is. I don’t think we’re taking full advantage of it,” said the University of California, Los Angeles medical system. Daniel Croymans, a doctor at UCLA Health, said. , Los Angeles, and co-author of the study. Hesitation takes root Even in vaccine-rich countries Public hesitation Stalled their uptake.And the partially immunized population is fertile Breeding ground For new viral variants — some of them may eventually evade existing vaccines. Such concerns have raised scientists’ interest in “nudge,” which uses positive reinforcement and indirect suggestions to change human behavior.According to the megastudy, text message nudge boosted flu vaccination rates by 2.1 percentage points2 Published in May, Croymans and his colleagues wanted to see if the same was true for the COVID-19 jab. Researchers have tested reminder texts with two different words sent to members of a large medical system. Some people received “basic” reminders telling them that they could be vaccinated.Previous studies have shown that a sense of ownership amplifies the desire to act.3As a result, others received a “ownership” reminder that the vaccine was “just available” and were instructed on how to “charge” its dose. Ownership reminders were more effective. When people sent the vaccine the day after they qualified, the recipient’s vaccination rate increased by about 4.1 percentage points, compared to a 3 percentage point increase in “basic” reminders. David Asch, a behavioral economist at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, said: He adds that the study is about “half a glass full, half a glass empty.” Nudge has made a noticeable difference, but given the modest effect size, it cannot solve the problem of hesitation in vaccine colonization. Convincing holdout Despite Nudge’s success, Croymans admits that if he conducts research today, he may see significantly different results. This could be because the group of people who are still unvaccinated is much more hesitant than the group who was not vaccinated when the survey was conducted six months ago. Because there is sex. At that time, vaccines first became widely available in the United States. To deal with a more established holdout, Croymans and his colleagues are thinking about other nudges. For example, health messages can be customized to take into account publicly available information about the recipient’s affiliation to a particular political party. “It will be even more important to coordinate the message to them, especially at this stage when there are still groups of people who are quite hesitant to vaccinate,” he says.

