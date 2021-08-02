The outbreak of COVID in Provincetown is over







coronavirus

“The number of people recovering daily far exceeds the number of new cases added. We are optimistic if this continues.” Holidaymakers will visit Commercial Street in Provincetown on July 24th. Photographer: Craig F. Walker / Boston Globe / Getty Images The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected hundreds of residents and visitors, most of whom have been vaccinated before things are beginning to be investigated in Provincetown. On Monday, Provincetown Town Manager Alex Morse shared that the total number of cases in the population had dropped from 231 to 59. “We are on the road to containment,” he wrote. Facebook post.. “The number of people recovering daily far exceeds the number of new cases added. We are optimistic that this will continue.” A sharp increase in cases appeared after July 4th. The data quickly showed that the majority of positive tests were vaccinated. Since then, more than 900 cases have been associated with provincetown clusters and are considered outbreaks of delta variants, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cited these events as key to its decision to issue indoor mask guidance. I am.according to NS New York TimesThe CDC said that the viral load of vaccinated people was found to be as high as that of unvaccinated people. “I personally got the impression that the contract was difficult. [COVID-19]After vaccination Ken Hogan, hotel owner in Provincetown, told CNN.. “But because we were all here, I was immediately educated. I assume that vaccination doesn’t require you to engage in high-risk activities or take precautions. I can not do it.” Provincetown issued an indoor masking guidance on July 19th and a mandate on July 25th after the town peaked at a positive rate of 15% on July 15th. .. A positive rate of less than 1.5% is considered progress towards cluster containment, and a positive rate of less than 1% is considered containment, he said. “I thought we really won the COVID,” Morse said. New York Times.. “We have internalized those messages, their lives are back to normal. We defeat this. We are the most vaccinated community in the state.” According to Morse, this particular outbreak is behind us, as July 31st was the last day we could add people with symptoms to the cluster. Morse reported that there were seven associated hospitalizations and zero deaths. “We are learning to live with the virus, and nothing we didn’t expect is happening,” Morse said. Cape Cod Times.. “This is further evidence that the vaccine is working. According to local medical experts, there have been more people in the town since the pandemic began, and the symptoms are very mild.” Provincetown has also begun mobile testing support and local vaccination efforts. According to Morse, Outer Cape Health Services offers free tests to people with possible symptoms and has been vaccinated 110 times since July 1. Fallon Health’s mobile vaccination van has been vaccinated 57 times since July 14. Newsletter registration Keep all the latest news from Boston.com up to date

