16 COVID-19 cases related to muskellunge bike time, by state health

At least 16 cases of COVID-19 were associated with the Muskegon bike, a four-day motorcycle event held in western Michigan last month, the State Health Department announced on Monday.

Participants in the event will be encouraged to be tested for coronavirus. The event was held from July 15th to 18th.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release that cases were identified between participants this year and their contacts, including those who attended the event during the infection.

MDHHS is working with the local public health department to investigate cases.

This is the second event of this summer when MDHHS reported the outbreak of COVID-19. On July 24, MDHHS reported at least 17 cases of coronavirus associated with the Faster Horses Festival at the Michigan International Speedway in Lenawee County. Various media reports have shown that the number of cases from the event has increased.

“In Michigan, the outbreak of COVID-19, which contains the more contagious delta mutant, continues,” said Dr. Johnny Cardun, Chief Healthcare Officer and Deputy Health Officer at MDHHS. increase.

“Biketime participants may have been exposed and are encouraged to take tests based on the latest guidelines (of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). Our best protection against viruses is safety. It is an effective COVID-19 vaccine. We recommend that all qualified Missiganders be vaccinated as soon as possible. “

As of Monday, more than 5.1 million people over the age of 16 (63.7% of the population) have been vaccinated at least once. State Vaccine Dashboard.. Fifty-eight percent of state-wide residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and 54% have been fully vaccinated.