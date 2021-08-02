Bay Area County under the obligation of indoor masks as the number of cases of Covid-19 surges





Avid Paul Morris / Bloomberg / Getty Images / Files Signed at the Ferry Building in San Francisco last month.





CNN

— — The obligation to wear face covers in public indoor areas has returned to millions of residents of the San Francisco Bay Area, as highly contagious Delta variants cause a surge in new ones. COVID-19 Case. Health officials in the counties of San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Sonoma and the city of Berkeley announced their decision at a joint briefing on Monday in Los Angeles, Sakuramento and Yoro, who need masks indoors. Joined a similar mission in the county. .. The resurrected order will affect more than 7 million residents of the Bay Area and will take effect on Tuesday at 12:01 am. The new order means that almost half of California’s population is now under Maskmandate, regardless of vaccination status. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Recommended last week Even fully vaccinated people masked indoors in “substantial” and “high” infected areas of Covid-19, including nearly two-thirds of all counties in the United States, as delta variants spread aggressively. To wear. Dr. Naveena Bobba, Deputy Health Doctor in San Francisco, said: Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards temporarily reinstated state-wide masking obligations on Monday when everyone over the age of five was indoors or in public. The order will come into effect on Wednesday. “Our current recommendations have become very clear that they aren’t strong enough to cope with Louisiana’s fourth Covid surge,” Edwards said. “In fact, no one should work under the misconception that this is just another surge. We already have three of these, which we have ever had. It’s the worst of all. ” Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City strongly recommends that vaccinated people wear masks indoors, Stopped reissuing Maskman Date What he said on Monday was an attempt to focus primarily on vaccination. In San Francisco, we also see Covid-19’s fourth surge. It’s increasing faster than the previous three, and it’s also infecting people who have been fully vaccinated with the coronavirus, said Dr. Grant Colfax, director of health, on Friday. A group of health officials urge all residents over the age of 12 to be vaccinated as soon as possible. According to CDC data, about 63% of California’s approximately 40 million inhabitants are fully vaccinated.

