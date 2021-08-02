Health
This surge does not seem to be the end of the COVID-19 pandemic
- Experts say the current surge in new COVID-19 cases is unlikely to be alleviated soon.
- They say that infectious delta mutants, combined with business resumption and well-attended events, are driving the surge.
- Experts predict that COVID-19 will become part of everyday life in the near future and new variants will emerge on a regular basis.
On average, new COVID-19 cases 70,000 per day.. Hospitalization and COVID-19-related deaths are also on the rise.
However, some experts say that the current peak of the COVID-19 surge has not yet been reached.
“I don’t count on it. We’ve been surprised many times, but obviously public health officials have eased the blockade in the United States since last month if they see this surge coming. Wouldn’t have released things. ” Dr. Dean A. BloombergHe is responsible for pediatric infectious diseases at the University of California, Davis, told Healthline.
“Early, it was clear that it was activity that led to the surge. The biggest wave we experienced in the United States was associated with vacation trips and winter in December and January, so the virus infection It was promoted, “he said.
“this [current] The surge may be related to two factors. One is the relaxation of the blockade, people have more interactions, all interactions [a] There will be a send event, “says Bloomberg.
Another factor, he said, is the more infectious delta mutant.
Dr. Arna Sabramanian He is a clinical professor of infectious diseases at Stanford University, California. She said some surges are likely to occur in the future, but their severity is difficult to predict.
“We expect COVID-19 to become endemic, so we may occasionally see small bumps in the case,” she told Healthline.
“I don’t know how much the full-scale surge will increase. It really is from whether new variants will take off, how much of the world will be vaccinated, and where new variants have no access to vaccines. It depends on whether you come to us or come from a place you don’t want to vaccinate, like the United States. Vaccination. There are many factors in that, “Subramanian said.
“At some point it will be under control, but in reality we should see how serious these endemic cases are,” she added. “Does it get like a cold every year? Is it like the flu or is it more serious? It’s hard to predict how the virus will change and what variants will occur. It’s hard to know because it’s hard. “
Slightly less 50 percent Of the total population of the United States
In the last two weeks Mean number The daily dose of vaccine has skyrocketed from 200,000 to 730,000.
“We are increasing vaccination rates,” Bloomberg said. “Some people are being vaccinated because of the ongoing surge. Some people are not vaccinated and a significant number of people may be immunized from previous infections. Combined, the period during which infection to the community may have been restricted when the case was referred. “
He said that as the pandemic progresses, the coronavirus is likely to continue to mutate, resulting in new mutants.
“There is a continuous evolution of the virus, more efficient transmission, higher levels of the virus, a predominant strain in the community, and the continuous development of mutants that can escape immunity from the vaccine. Is expected, or immunity acquired from previous infections, “Blumberg said.
“That’s what we’re seeing, and it can happen in the United States due to infections in unvaccinated individuals. Due to the high viral load in the United States, the opportunity for these variants to emerge. Will increase, “he added.
Subramanian said there are many options to prevent future spikes.
“Wear good masks, good ventilation when in medium or large groups, and of course vaccinations. Next, test your symptoms, avoid going to work, and other when people are ill. When I’m around people, “she said.
Both Subramanian and Bloomberg agree that COVID-19 is unlikely to be eradicated soon.
“When we think about the future of living with COVID, we think of living with the flu. We are not going to eliminate it. We do not know what it will be. We learn to live with it. You’ll need it, “Blumberg said.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/why-this-is-unlikely-to-be-the-final-surge-in-the-covid-19-pandemic
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]