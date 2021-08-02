This surge does not seem to be the end of the COVID-19 pandemic

Share on Pinterest Experts say they expect COVID-19 to become a part of our daily lives in the near future.Professional Studio Images / Getty Images

Experts say the current surge in new COVID-19 cases is unlikely to be alleviated soon.

They say that infectious delta mutants, combined with business resumption and well-attended events, are driving the surge.

Experts predict that COVID-19 will become part of everyday life in the near future and new variants will emerge on a regular basis.

On average, new COVID-19 cases 70,000 per day.. Hospitalization and COVID-19-related deaths are also on the rise.

However, some experts say that the current peak of the COVID-19 surge has not yet been reached.

“I don’t count on it. We’ve been surprised many times, but obviously public health officials have eased the blockade in the United States since last month if they see this surge coming. Wouldn’t have released things. ” Dr. Dean A. BloombergHe is responsible for pediatric infectious diseases at the University of California, Davis, told Healthline.

“Early, it was clear that it was activity that led to the surge. The biggest wave we experienced in the United States was associated with vacation trips and winter in December and January, so the virus infection It was promoted, “he said.

“this [current] The surge may be related to two factors. One is the relaxation of the blockade, people have more interactions, all interactions [a] There will be a send event, “says Bloomberg.

Another factor, he said, is the more infectious delta mutant.

Dr. Arna Sabramanian He is a clinical professor of infectious diseases at Stanford University, California. She said some surges are likely to occur in the future, but their severity is difficult to predict.

“We expect COVID-19 to become endemic, so we may occasionally see small bumps in the case,” she told Healthline.

“I don’t know how much the full-scale surge will increase. It really is from whether new variants will take off, how much of the world will be vaccinated, and where new variants have no access to vaccines. It depends on whether you come to us or come from a place you don’t want to vaccinate, like the United States. Vaccination. There are many factors in that, “Subramanian said.

“At some point it will be under control, but in reality we should see how serious these endemic cases are,” she added. “Does it get like a cold every year? Is it like the flu or is it more serious? It’s hard to predict how the virus will change and what variants will occur. It’s hard to know because it’s hard. “