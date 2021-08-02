Alaska reports 751 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend as the state-wide surge continues

Alaska reported 751 COVID-19 cases in three days as the state-wide surge caused by the highly infectious delta mutation continued over the weekend.
Newly reported cases followed higher cases and hospitalization trends It started in July. By last week The state has an average of more than 200 new cases per day, and coronavirus-related hospitalizations have reached levels not seen since winter.
The number of Alaskans hospitalized for COVID-19 was stable throughout the weekend.According to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services DashboardBy Monday, 98 people were hospitalized for the virus, including 18 on ventilators. It has decreased slightly from a total of 100 hospitalizations on Friday.
Between states At its worst peak last winter, virus-related hospitalizations fluctuated between 150 and 160.
Hospital managers averaged last week for recent hospitalizations Young and sick person More than previously seen, and the majority of hospitalizations belong to unvaccinated people.
In total, 382 Alaskans and 7 non-residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic. Reached the state last spring.
By Monday, all parts of the state remained at high alert levels, as shown in red on the map. The state classifies high alert as a two-week average of over 10 cases per 100,000 people. This suggests a widespread community infection with many undetected cases and frequent outbreaks.
Status Test positive rate It continued to rise until Monday. Of all the tests performed in the last week, 6.01% were positive. Epidemiologists say that positive rates above 5% are a source of concern as they indicate higher infection rates and insufficient virus detection.
The geographic breakdown of the newly reported cases was not immediately available.
As the number of cases increases, more and more health authorities, communities and other agencies are again asking Alaskans to wear masks.
State Health Department Said last week Even fully vaccinated Alaskans in areas with high COVID-19 infections should consider masking again in public indoor spaces. The recommendation was in line with recent guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Anchorage School district said It is also recommended that the school board approve the request for universal masking indoors in the fall to limit the spread of the virus. The Anchorage Board of Education will consider the supervisor’s plans at the next Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.
Southeast Alaska Community Sitka When Juneau Enacted Maskman Date in response to federal guidance, The number of cases will increase.But in Anchorage, Mayor Dave Bronson Said last week He had no plans to require masking or impose other restrictions.
The University of Alaska said on the weekend that it would begin requesting face masks indoors on Mondays on all campuses in communities with high or substantial risk levels. CDC guidelines — “Unless you are in your private residence or alone in your private office with the door closed” statement Signed by Pat Pitney, Interim President of the University.Currently it is included largely Alaskan community.
Health officials continue to encourage Alaska Natives to vaccinate, calling vaccines the best tool the state should have to combat the increasing number of cases and hospitalizations caused by the virus.NS On Monday, 48% of all Alaskans were vaccinated at least once, and about 44% of the population was considered fully vaccinated.
Starting Monday, the state announced that it will resume updating its coronavirus dashboard on weekdays.