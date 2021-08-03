What does the CDC Mask Advisory mean for Santa Barbara’s Fiesta?

Behind the federal recommendation last Tuesday, there were numerous COVID cases in Provincetown, Cape Cod, where everyone wore masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, and vaccinated individuals were vaccinated on July 4. It was close to three-quarters of outbreaks of infectious diseases since the day. Surprising news has overturned the current belief that vaccination is unlikely to infect others and hastened the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to publish recommendations without research. .. The more infectious delta mutants were found in 90% of the sequenced cases and affected health and safety, including the Santa Barbara Fiesta celebration starting August 4.

At the end of last week, the CDC provided additional information behind the decision, reporting that 346 of the 469 positives in Provincetown were fully vaccinated. What’s new is that a nasal swab test found that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people had about the same amount of virus in their nasal passages. In other words, even those vaccinated in this group can spread the virus by coughing, sneezing, or simply breathing.

The information behind the Mask Advisory comes with a lot of warnings, while being vigilant. Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons, an infectious disease specialist at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, said the report was very important, but it was observational, a report of what happened, and in a randomized controlled trial. There wasn’t. “It’s important to use information, but it’s also important to know its limits,” she observed.

Leaked with graph by CDC Washington post Last week we showed that the Delta variant is about as contagious as chickenpox and probably as deadly as swine flu. | Credit: CDC

Dr. Henning Ansorg, a county health officer, agreed and pointed out the next section of the CDC report. “The data in this report are inadequate to conclude on the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. This outbreak delta variant.” He said on July 30, outside the home. We advised people to wear masks in all indoor spaces, stay at home whether vaccinated or sick, avoid crowded events, and be vaccinated.

Cape Cod’s Conundrum

Cape Cod is a good example for the general public, who are unfamiliar with scanning COVID medical reports. The data requires a context that has not yet been collected. For example, the number of people vaccinated in Cape Cod— Barnstable Patriot “The overwhelming majority of Provincetown residents have been vaccinated” — a potentially underreported breakthrough asymptomatic case, July 3-17. Large gatherings were marketed to adult males — 85% of cases were male with a median age of 42 years.

Cape Cod is an idyllic sandy peninsula with Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Island to the south, turning towards the Atlantic Ocean. During the summer, the population grows from 3,000 to 60,000 and is so crowded that bicycles are the most reliable means of transportation. Like any other tourist destination, there are art openings, opera and live theater events, beer festivals, and legendary sailor history, whale watching tours, and the Wellfleet Oyster Fest hosted by the Shellfish Promotion and Tasting nonprofit.Editorial page Cape Cod Times It reflects a runaway real estate market, rude and unruly customers, preschool subsidies, and residents who are concerned about their public library. Almost half of the infected were residents of Cape Cod. NS Patriot We reported 833 cases later in the month, including 33 at West Yarmouth Nursing Homes. NS Provincetown Independent In connection with the other 223 people in Massachusetts and 157 people outside the state, he reported that an indoor mask obligation was imposed on July 25 after a population of 171 cases was identified in the town.

The Massachusetts Public Health Service states that victims have reported “dense indoor and outdoor events at venues such as bars, restaurants, guest houses and rental housing.” The July 3 case rate averaged zero over the last 14 days. On July 17, there were 177 cases per 100,000 people. The Delta variant was found in 90% of the 133 sequences performed. Five were hospitalized, four of whom were completely vaccinated. No deaths have been reported, but it usually takes several weeks for the final results to be finalized. The most common symptoms were cough, headache, sore throat, myalgia or weakness, and fever, which developed 6 to 178 days after the final vaccination period was cleared.

Situation in Santa Barbara

After July 4, the infection rate soars in Santa Barbara, and if the rainbow in the category is still valid, the county will return to the purple layer. On July 20, 10.1 were newly diagnosed per 100,000 inhabitants. Of that quotient, 2.1 were vaccinated and 15.3 were unvaccinated. The latest status report dated July 30 reported 94 new cases (35 in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista, 25 in Santa Maria), affecting 403 people around the county. I know. This Monday’s report from California Public Health said more than 10,000 daily cases were reported between Friday and Sunday. The number last weekend was 7,000.

Downtown Santa Barbara will host the first Thursday since the pandemic closed everything on August 5. Last week, the Sullivan Goth Art Gallery was told by the organizers that it would remain closed. “To be honest, the decision is very clear, to put community safety first,” said Nathan Vonk, who took over the famous gallery in 2016. Nicole Strasburg appeared at the show, “I was thinking about masks, I don’t serve wine,” Vonk said of his decision. “I’m just the owner of the gallery. I leave the decisions to those who have a career in public health.” But he read the news and looked at the county’s health portal daily. “I want everyone here, which is good for my business, but there is no morally legitimate way.” The gallery remains open seven days a week, with several people at a time. There are only visitors. There is a mask on the door.

One of the leaked graphs shows the relative difference in COVID infection, hospitalization, and death between fully vaccinated (blue) and unvaccinated (green) individuals. | Credit: CDC

The city of Guadeloupe has canceled plans to celebrate its 75th birthday on August 8, after public health has been weighted.[I]It’s best to cancel to keep up with future plans for vendors, participants, representatives, etc. who were planning to attend the celebration, “city administrator Todd Bowden said in a press release. rice field. According to the latest information from the CDC, based on a Provincetown survey, events and health departments were encouraged to consider limited capabilities in postponing meetings and events.

The big wing party is a celebration of the Old Spanish Days Fiesta, who took a break from last year’s face-to-face event for a pandemic. This year, the organizers are planning a dance performance in the Old Mission on August 4th and in court until August 7th. “We check every day,” said Stephanie Petro, La President of this year’s Fiesta. She has shown plans to implement all health protocols “unless something dramatic happens”, with participants and viewers wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart for social distance. Suggested that.

Petro said the Fiesta Commission had been in close contact with the county’s health authorities last week and based on their advice to cancel the Delagera Plaza Mercado. “The health and safety of our community is paramount,” Petro said, recalling the number of people rushing to the plaza for food booths and entertainment.

Deragera Plaza also has a city hall, and Mayor Kathy Murillo said he supported the Old Spanish Days decision to cancel the Mercado just outside the door and encourage people to wear face masks. “People were side by side with Mercado, and they would have taken off their masks to eat and drink,” she recalled. Murillo said he wore a mask everywhere he went, not only to set an example, but also to protect himself. Their mayor’s inbox wasn’t full of emails asking for Fiesta’s cancellation, she said, but people again lamented her directly for the city-wide party’s defeat this year.

Delta variants continue to surprise health officials, with a recent decline from 400,000 daily in May to 40,000 in July in India, where they originated, but the cause is largely understood. Not. It is certainly more contagious than other variants, as bad as chickenpox, and there are reports showing a tendency for more hospitalizations, Dr. Fitzgibbons said. Whether people can react as quickly to an evolving pandemic may be everything between us and the beast of the virus.

