Pa. The number of deer tick larvae has doubled from last year: DEP





EST (Eastern Standard Time. Reading time: 2 Minutes Number of deer tick larvae counted by State Environmental Protection Agency State officials said last week that this season was twice the number recorded by DEP last year, raising concerns about the spread of Lyme disease in the state. Lyme disease is frequently transmitted by mites, which also carry and transmit other diseases such as anaplasmosis and powassan virus. The larvae are described as “very small” and about the size of poppy seeds. “Especially this year, the number of reports of Lyme disease is increasing across the state, and clinicians are reporting an increase in cases of other tick-borne diseases such as anaplasmosis,” Pennsylvania said. Dr. General, acting doctor of the doctor, said.Dennis Johnson News release about nymph count.. “Pennsylvania spend more and more time outdoors, so take steps to prevent tick bites, such as wearing insect repellent, wearing permethrin on shoes, gear, and clothing, and checking for ticks frequently. , Calling everyone. “ Deer ticks breed in tall grass, brushes, and wooded areas of the Pennsylvania countryside, but deer ticks are found in all federal counties and can live in any habitat. Common signs of tick-borne disease include fever, headache, chills, and muscle aches. The onset of Lyme disease is often, but not always, characterized by a bullseye-like rash. In severe cases, people infected with the Powassan virus can suffer from vomiting, malaise, confusion, loss of coordination, difficulty speaking, and even seizures. According to a news release, transmission of Lyme disease from ticks to humans usually takes at least 24 hours, but transmission of Powassan virus from tick bites can occur in just 15 minutes. Individuals with symptoms consistent with tick-borne disease should contact their doctor as soon as possible, especially considering the large number. “Mites are most active during the warmer months, so there are usually many cases of tick bites and tick-borne diseases during this time,” Johnson said. “It is always important to take precautions so that you can enjoy the mental and physical health benefits of being outdoors, especially with respect to mites.” Cindy Adams Dan, Director General of Conservation and Natural Resources.. Pennsylvania residents and visitors can reduce their chances of being bitten by ticks in the following ways: • Cover exposed skin with lightweight, light-colored clothing. • Avoid mite-infested habitats, such as shrubs and tall grass-dense areas. • Use EPA-approved insect repellents. • After spending time outdoors and after returning home, check yourself, your child, and your pet for ticks. • Take a shower immediately to get rid of mites that can crawl on your skin. • If possible, dry clothing and gear in a high temperature dryer to kill mites that may still remain on those items.

