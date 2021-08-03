Planned mosquito control on the oceanside: August 2-7





Oceanside, CA — The San Diego County Vector Control Program (VCP) uses mosquito pesticides to reduce mosquito breeding and reduce the risk of West Nile virus (WNV) infection.

The Oceanside Area will be included in this week’s application from August 2nd to 7th. However, due to unscheduled helicopter maintenance, monthly mosquito pesticide applications will be made manually this week. Uses of mosquito-fighting larvae Oceanside locations include approximately 270 acres of these waterway areas.

Buena Vista Lagoon

Fireside Park

San Luisley River

Dr. Hula

Lake Foss

Libby Lake

Lake Talos

Guajom County Park

Antique Gas / Guajome Advi The county used a helicopter to drop a batch of solid granular larvae on top. Nearly 50 rivers, streams, ponds and other waterways Summer months since the early 2000s. This program reduces the number of mosquitoes and protects people from mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile virus. This week they do the same, but there are no helicopters. Residents of the target area are wearing Vector Control uniforms that clearly identify that the county crew is spraying the pesticide by hand, or an applicator such as a backpack leaf blower or some. You may see pesticides sprayed using equipment such as in-vehicle applicators. Some waterways are accessed by the boat crew. Larvicides do not hurt humans, pets, or other animals, but they are deadly to mosquito larvae and prevent them from growing into stinging adult mosquitoes.

Applications are usually made by helicopter for two days, about once a month from April to September or October. Since the crew will work from the ground, this month’s application is expected to take about 6 days from Monday. In recent years, the effects of West Nile virus have been mild in San Diego County, with one positive in 2020 and three positive in 2019, all infected outside the county with no deaths. Until 2021, there was no local detection of the virus by regular surveillance activities.

However, West Nile virus is still a potentially dangerous disease. In 2016, 22 counties were positive and two died. Last year, 258 people were positive and 11 died across California. West Nile virus is primarily a bird disease, but mosquitoes that eat infected birds first and then humans and animals can infect some animals, such as humans and horses. The public has an important role to play Mosquito protection has become more popular in recent years due to the emergence of many types of Aedes aegypti that can transmit diseases not found here, such as Zika, dengue and chikungunya. I need a lot of help. Native Culex pipiens, which can carry the West Nile virus, breed in larger bodies of water reached by drops of county larvae, while invasive Aedes aegypti live around people’s homes and gardens. I like to breed.

County Vector Administration said the best way for people to protect themselves from mosquitoes is to follow “prevention, protection and reporting” guidelines.

Prevent mosquito breeding Residents of San Diego County may be more susceptible to mosquito bites around their homes as many spend more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, don’t forget to throw away or remove water-retaining items inside and outside your home, such as plant pans, gutters, buckets, trash cans, toys, old tires, and wheelbarrows. Freely available by contacting the Vector Control Program, mosquitofish can be used to control mosquito breeding in backyard water sources such as stagnant pools, ponds, fountains and horse valleys. Protect yourself from being bitten by mosquitoes Protect yourself from mosquito-borne diseases by wearing long sleeves and trousers or by using insect repellent outdoors. Use insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil, or IR3535. Make sure the window and door screens are in good condition and secured to keep out insects. Report mosquito activity and possible dead birds Increased mosquito activity, or stagnant green pools and other sources of mosquitoes, and birds that died within 24 hours (crows, crows, jays, hawks, owls) in the County Environmental Health and Quality Department’s vector management program Report (858) Call 694-2888 or send an email to vector @ sdcounty.ca.gov. Also, if you are bitten by a mosquito during the day, or if you find a mosquito that looks like an invading Aedes aegypti (small black with white stripes on its legs and back), the Vector Control Program ((858) 694-) Please contact 2888) and report. For more information on mosquito-borne diseases, see San Diego County.Fight bites“Website. Here are some tips on how to prevent your garden from becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Any news tips or suggestions on how to improve the Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch? Interested in promoting your business on the ocean side? For inquiries, please contact us by email. [email protected].. Follow the oceanside patch Facebook When twitter..

