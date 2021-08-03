The event continues as usual, despite rising COVID-19 infection rates





Burlington, Kentucky — COVID-19 infection rates have increased across Tristate. map Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released this week. Twenty-four of the 25 counties covered by WCPO in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio are stated to have shown high or significant prevalence on Monday. It’s up from 17 last week. State representatives from some counties with the highest increase in cases said the current promotion does not require masks, but persuades more people to be vaccinated. “The more vaccinated we are, the less likely these COVID complications will continue,” said Cincinnati Rep. Bill Seitz. According to the CDC, Ohio 46.6%, Indiana 48.7%, and Kentucky 45.8% are fully vaccinated. At that rate, doctors at Greater Cincinnati do not anticipate as high hospitalizations as they experienced during the winter surge. Dr. Stephen Feagins, Chief Medical Officer at Mercy Health, said hospitalizations in 14 hospital systems in the region are currently around 150. “Given the 750 and 800, it seems that the number of COVID patients in the region peaked in February, and 100 and 150 are not so high,” says Feagins. “We were about 50 years old just a few weeks ago.” Adams County jumped to number one in Ohio on Monday with the highest case rates.Ohio Health Department says it has 220.2 cases per 100,000 people. “I know Adams County is experiencing an increase in cases of COVID-19. All citizens work with healthcare providers to make the most informed decisions about their own and their family’s health. We encourage you to do so, “says state legislator Brian Baldridge. “The Adams County Health Department has done a good job of making the vaccine readily available. In addition, the Adams County Health Department has recently continued to work with them by administering the vaccine at the county fair. . “ Boon County 4-H and Utopia Fair, one of Kentucky’s largest state fairs, will be held this week. According to the CDC, Boon County has a high transmission rate. “We have a really safe facility,” said board member Sandra Cups. “There’s a lot of land here and people can spread out and stay outdoors. There are over 30 hand sanitizer stations. There’s also a really clean bathroom. One hour, if not more. It will be cleaned every time. “ Hamilton County, one of Ohio’s largest counties, is sending teams to the homes of people who can’t leave to get shots.You can apply for the service through Aging Council.. Your age doesn’t matter. The Adams Count Health Department accepts vaccines from Tuesday to Friday. It will appear at 8:30 am at the earliest. It closes at 2 pm.

