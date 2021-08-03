A New Jersey man dies of West Nile virus.Health Department advises to report water standing in New Yorker





Staten Island, NY — A man in New Jersey died of the West Nile virus last month, NJ.com reported. An unidentified 60-year-old man was admitted to a subacute care center after being hospitalized for viral symptoms on July 16, and later died. Reported NJ.com, Advance / SILive.com sister site. “The West Nile virus usually affects a small number of New Jersey residents each year, but the prevalence of the virus has increased recently,” Dr. Pascal Nuwako, Health Officer of Camden County, said in a statement to the outlet. rice field. According to the New York City Department of Health, West Nile virus infection can cause mild or moderate fever, but about 80% of infected people are asymptomatic. Some people, including those with weakened immune system and those over the age of 50, can suffer from serious and deadly infections of the brain and spinal cord. New York City hasn’t seen death from the West Nile virus this year, the City Health Department confirmed on Monday, but one positive case is Previously reported In Bronx.New York City suffered first West Nile virus death Since last year 2018. So far, the City Health Department has identified 420 water pools tested positive for West Nile virus this year, compared to 446 positive pools throughout the 2020 season. The West Nile virus season occurs in New York City between June and October. In 2021 Staten Island had 114 positive pools.City Health Bureau data show. The island tracked only Queens and gave the most positive results. “We are actively spraying mosquitoes in the vicinity of the city. We advise all New Yorkers to protect themselves when outside and report the condition of the water standing at 311. “” Said Michael Lanza, a spokesman for the City Health Department. To reduce the number of mosquitoes, the city’s health department recommends eliminating accumulated water. Call 311 or visit and report standing water nyc.gov/health/wnv..

