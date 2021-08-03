Indoor Mask Mandate Revives in Most Bay Area County During Delta Serge





People who are fully vaccinated have a significantly lower risk of becoming severely ill with the delta mutation. The majority of hospitalizations are unvaccinated. But New data People vaccinated against so-called breakthrough infections (those who are infected with the virus but generally experience much milder symptoms), announced Friday by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, carry the same amount of virus. , Shows that it can be as contagious as infected people, is unvaccinated. CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement Friday, “High viral load suggests an increased risk of infection and, unlike other variants, was vaccinated against Delta. It raises concerns that people can infect the virus. “ When asked if Bay Area County could delay student face-to-face learning this fall due to the spread of Delta variants, local health officials still prioritize keeping children in the classroom. I emphasized that it is expensive. Dr. Lisa Soundtrack, Deputy Public Health Officer in Marin County, said they “seen the emotional, mental and social deterioration of many students” when they were attending school in remote areas. “Our goal is to get our children to school and to go to school.” Authorities also said they were considering strengthening the COVID-19 test option as demand for testing recovered amid the current surge. In Berkeley, which is located in Alameda County but has its own public health department, a city health official said that under a new order, companies would be required to put a sign indicating that they needed a mask indoors. One Lisa Hernandez said. San Francisco has no plans to enforce a new order, but residents will rely on a tendency to “follow science and data,” said Navena Boba, deputy director of health for the city. The announcement on Monday follows recent recommendations from the CDC and the California Public Health Service, recommending that everyone resume wearing masks indoors in public. Most counties in California withdrew their obligation to indoor masks for vaccinated people when the state reopened on June 15, but crowded spaces such as public transport, schools, and medical facilities. There are some exceptions left. But last month, some counties across California — From Los Angeles County — Delta variant Dominant stock.. Health officials on Monday also emphasized that despite the Bay Area being among the highest vaccination rates in the country, a significant proportion of people throughout the region remain unprotected. I continued to beg for those who had not been vaccinated to be shot immediately. The new variant blocked the hope of reaching “herd immunity” soon. This is the time when a sufficient number of people are protected from the virus and the spread of the virus is significantly reduced. “Frankly, the vaccine is currently keeping thousands out of hospitals in the Bay Area,” said Dr. Lisa Hernandez, a Berkeley medical officer. “If you are over 12 years old, we recommend that you get vaccinated as soon as possible. It will help protect you and the people around you and keep our area safer.” Unvaccinated Californians myturn.ca.gov Alternatively, call (833) 422-4255 to schedule a reservation, myturn.ca.gov/clinic To find a walk-in clinic in their county.

