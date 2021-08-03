Kaiser Permanente requires COVID vaccine for all employees and doctors – CBS Denver

(CBS4)– Kaiser Permanente requires all employees and doctors to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The organization has set a target date of September 30 for all employees to be fully vaccinated.

“As the country’s largest integrated healthcare delivery system, I feel responsible for doing everything I can to end the pandemic, especially given the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the highly infectious delta type. I am. ” In a statement, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Health Plan, Inc. Greg A. Adams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company. “A large group of unvaccinated people is helping to increase the current number of cases, and 97-99% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are unvaccinated patients. Mandatory vaccination is It’s the most effective way to protect people, patients, and the communities in which we serve. We have all medical system and business and industry leaders across the country do the same. Encourages you to play a role in ending the pandemic. “

Unvaccinated employees and physicians must be fully vaccinated or apply for a medical or religious exemption.

As of July 31, 77.8% of Kaiser Permanente employees and more than 95% of Physicians in the Permanente Medical Group have been fully vaccinated.

“For 16 months, we’ve done everything we can to save lives, care for COVID-19 patients, and prevent the community from becoming infected with this deadly virus,” said Permanent Federation Co-CEO. Dr. Ramin Davidoff said in a statement. .. “The COVID-19 vaccine provides us with a way to overcome the pandemic, just as vaccination has put an end to the epidemic of smallpox, polio, measles and other deadly diseases.”