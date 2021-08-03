Health
Kaiser Permanente requires all employees to be vaccinated – CBS San Francisco
Oakland (CBS SF) —Kaiser Permanente, the largest non-profit medical institution in the United States, announced on Monday that all employees, including doctors, will be required to be vaccinated with COVID-19.
According to a press release issued by the organization on Monday, the mission marks a new step in “an ongoing effort to protect the health and safety of employees and the patients they care for.”
“As the country’s largest integrated healthcare delivery system, I feel responsible for doing everything I can to end the pandemic, especially given the dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the highly infectious delta type. Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Health Plan, Inc. Chairman and CEO. Greg Adams said in a statement.
“A large group of unvaccinated people is helping to increase the current number of cases, and 97-99% of COVID-19 hospitalizations are unvaccinated,” he continued. “Mandatory vaccination is the most effective way to protect people, patients, and the communities in which we serve. We have all health care systems and businesses across the country and We encourage industry leaders to play a role in ending the pandemic by doing the same. “
As of July 31, 77.8% of employees and more than 95% of doctors have been fully vaccinated, according to Kaiser Permanente officials. Nonprofits want 100% of their employees to be fully vaccinated by September 30th of this year.
Unvaccinated employees and physicians must be fully vaccinated with COVID-19 or apply for a medical or religious exemption.
Employees will be provided with additional education on the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. They also receive paid management hours to be vaccinated during working hours.
Michelle Gaskill James, Senior Vice President of Hospital and Health Insurance Operations in Northern California, Kaiser said Kaiser worked with a trade union to create vaccine requirements for both employees to ensure employee safety. He said he focused on maintaining.
“Our healthcare professionals are tired and disappointed with the fourth surge, and I believe that vaccination could almost prevent this,” Gaskill-Hames said. Stated.
Gaskill-Hames avoided showing the exact number, but confirmed that Kaiser had some so-called groundbreaking COVID-19 cases among vaccinated staff members.
She also said the number of these cases was small, even when compared to other medical and hospital settings. Throughout the Kaiser system, approximately 97-99 percent of current hospitalizations occur among unvaccinated people.
Mandates apply to all locations in Kaiser, Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington, and Washington, DC. It also applies to California healthcare provider locations where Governor Gavin Newsom announced all requirements last week. Healthcare workers should be vaccinated or frequently tested for COVID-19.
The organization works with trade unions to implement employee vaccination obligations and coordinates with local, state, and federal legislation. In total, Kaiser Permanente employs more than 216,000 people and the statistics include 23,000 doctors.
“For 16 months, we’ve done everything we can to save lives, care for COVID-19 patients, and prevent the community from becoming infected with this deadly virus,” said Permanent Federation Co-CEO. Dr. Ramin Davidoff said. “The COVID-19 vaccine provides us with a way to overcome the pandemic, just as vaccination has put an end to the epidemic of smallpox, polio, measles and other deadly diseases.”
“We must stop this pandemic and take action to get vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine has been scientifically proven to be safe and effective, and humans have been infected. Dramatically reduce the risk of death and serious health consequences if Kaiser Permanente’s mandatory immunization policy protects ourselves, each other, and those who serve from this deadly virus. We guarantee that we are doing everything we can to help, “added Dr. Richard Isaacs, Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Permanente Federation.
As of July 30, Kaiser Permanente has treated more than 907,418 patients with COVID-19 and has safely administered more than 6.8 million vaccines.Over 68% of Kaiser Permanente members receive at least one dose
..
