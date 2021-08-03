Covid Limitations and Screens Related to Myopia in Children, Research Shows | Coronavirus

According to researchers, more time spent indoors or on the screen due to Covid’s limitations can increase the proportion of myopia in children.

The study, which examined two groups of children aged 6 to 8 in Hong Kong, is the latest to suggest that blockades and other restrictions may have adversely affected vision. Published earlier this yearSuggested that the prevalence of myopia or myopia will triple in 2020.

Dr. Jason Yam of The Chinese University of Hong Kong Hong KongCo-author of a new study, while “near work” such as reading, writing, and watching TV is considered a risk factor for myopia, increased outdoor time consistently plays a protective role. He said it has been shown to be fulfilling.

However, due to Covid’s restrictions, many were trapped indoors. “In Hong Kong, schools were closed for several months, as well as playgrounds, sports fields, and recreational facilities such as outdoor campgrounds and country parks,” said Yam.

The lack of small living space and private outdoor space meant that many families had no choice but to stay at home or indoors. “Of course, more time was spent reading, watching TV, using computers, smartphones and other digital devices,” he added.

Writing for the British Journal of Ophthalmology, Yam et al. Recruited one group of children in 2015 and reported how they hired another group between December 1, 2019 and January 24, 2020, when the pandemic began. doing. The former group was followed up after 3 years and the latter after 8 months.

The team asked the children about their time spent outdoors, on the screen, and other nearby work, as well as doing eye examinations.

Results from 709 children in the Covid era group and 1,084 children in the pre-Covid era group show that myopia is more common in the latter group, with one in three children having myopia in three years. It indicates that it is onset. About one in five members of the Covid era group developed it over eight months.

However, after considering the follow-up period for each cohort, the team found that the estimated annual incidence of myopia was just under 12% in the Covid-era group, compared to nearly 30% in the Covid-era group. discovered. A 2.5-fold increase in the incidence of myopia during a pandemic.