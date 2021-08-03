Connect with us

Health

Covid Limitations and Screens Related to Myopia in Children, Research Shows | Coronavirus

Published

10 seconds ago

on

By

 


According to researchers, more time spent indoors or on the screen due to Covid’s limitations can increase the proportion of myopia in children.

The study, which examined two groups of children aged 6 to 8 in Hong Kong, is the latest to suggest that blockades and other restrictions may have adversely affected vision. Published earlier this yearSuggested that the prevalence of myopia or myopia will triple in 2020.

Dr. Jason Yam of The Chinese University of Hong Kong Hong KongCo-author of a new study, while “near work” such as reading, writing, and watching TV is considered a risk factor for myopia, increased outdoor time consistently plays a protective role. He said it has been shown to be fulfilling.

However, due to Covid’s restrictions, many were trapped indoors. “In Hong Kong, schools were closed for several months, as well as playgrounds, sports fields, and recreational facilities such as outdoor campgrounds and country parks,” said Yam.

The lack of small living space and private outdoor space meant that many families had no choice but to stay at home or indoors. “Of course, more time was spent reading, watching TV, using computers, smartphones and other digital devices,” he added.

Writing for the British Journal of Ophthalmology, Yam et al. Recruited one group of children in 2015 and reported how they hired another group between December 1, 2019 and January 24, 2020, when the pandemic began. doing. The former group was followed up after 3 years and the latter after 8 months.

The team asked the children about their time spent outdoors, on the screen, and other nearby work, as well as doing eye examinations.

Results from 709 children in the Covid era group and 1,084 children in the pre-Covid era group show that myopia is more common in the latter group, with one in three children having myopia in three years. It indicates that it is onset. About one in five members of the Covid era group developed it over eight months.

However, after considering the follow-up period for each cohort, the team found that the estimated annual incidence of myopia was just under 12% in the Covid-era group, compared to nearly 30% in the Covid-era group. discovered. A 2.5-fold increase in the incidence of myopia during a pandemic.

The study also revealed a dramatic change in outdoor time between group recruitment and follow-up during the Covid era, reducing from about 75 minutes to 24 minutes a day after the introduction of Covid restrictions. During the same period, children’s time at nearby work, including the use of screens, increased from just under 3.5 hours per day to about 8 hours per day.

“In our study, less time spent outdoors and more time spent on nearby work, including screen time, sounds like myopia, or harmless, but in reality one to more eyes. Myopia, which predisposes to complications, has been shown to progress faster, increasing the risk of irreversible anopsia later in life, “says Yam.

It is not clear if the results apply to children in the UK, but especially the level of myopia. Known to be particularly expensive in industrial areas of East Asia, Yam said, because there is a national stay-at-home order in the UK, which is likely to increase near work and screen time.

James Wolffsohn, an optometry professor at Aston University who was not involved in the study, told Guardians that so far at least nine studies have confirmed an increase in the progression of myopia during a pandemic.

According to Wolfzone, studies in Hong Kong are limited, making it difficult to compare groups with different follow-up periods and reducing the progression of myopia as children grow older. But he added: “When read in conjunction with other identified treatises, the strength of the evidence is very striking.”

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/aug/02/covid-restrictions-and-screens-linked-to-myopia-in-children-study-shows

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: