Breakthrough COVID-19 infections are rare, but Delta poses a risk to vaccinated peopleExBulletin

Ali Shapiro, Host:

How well are vaccinated people protected from getting sick with COVID-19? We know that vaccines do a good job of preventing hospitalization and death. Yet, at the same time, a recent CDC report reported that earlier last month, hundreds of vaccinated people in Cape Cod, Massachusetts were infected with the coronavirus. To understand how common and serious breakthrough infections are, here is Joe Parka, a science correspondent at NPR.

Hello Joe.

Joe Parka, Byline: Hello Ali.

Shapiro: Health officials continue to give us evidence that the vaccine is working. At the same time, this outbreak in Cape Cod led to new guidance for vaccinated people wearing masks. So what exactly did scientists learn from the outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts?

PALCA: Well, if you need to remind yourself that the vaccine wasn’t 100% effective, they got it. However, Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, says that in most cases it is not infected. Here he is talking in the Morning Edition this morning.

Francis Collins: If you are infected as a vaccinated person, you are very likely to have no symptoms or mild symptoms such as a cold. Well, I’m a little worried-because there was so much talk about breakthrough infections, people start to wonder if the vaccine really doesn’t protect me. Oh yeah, that’s right.

Shapiro: You say you don’t get infected most of the time, so please explain how all these groundbreaking infections happened.

Parka: Well, you have to put that number in terms of -346-. I contacted Dr. Collins today. These 346 incidents occurred mostly among people who attended large parties and other crowded rallies. And, according to some estimates, about 250,000 people attended these events. Suddenly, 346 out of 250,000 sounds not so many. And another thing you should keep in mind is that only four of those 346 people were hospitalized and no one died. Therefore, vaccines play that role. It prevents people from getting sick enough to have to go to the hospital. And if they get to the hospital, it prevents them from dying.

Shapiro: According to this CDC report, three-quarters of the cases recorded were from vaccinated people. So what would that number be if the vaccine was working?

Parka: Oddly, Ali, that’s good news. This suggests that most people in these meetings were vaccinated. please think about it. Health officials know that the vaccine is not perfect, so some people will get infected. However, if most people are already infected and the virus is prevalent, and if you do math, it is quite possible that more people who are vaccinated will be infected. In other words, think like this. If everyone is vaccinated and 346 are infected, then 100% of the infected are vaccinated. But that doesn’t mean the vaccine didn’t work.

Shapiro: So how does this lead to new CDC guidance on masks for vaccinated people?

Parka: Well, it’s true that fully vaccinated people may have high levels of the virus in their nose and throat, but they won’t get too sick. Well, one of the reasons is the nature of these vaccines. Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines produce so-called systemic immunity. Therefore, the lungs, heart, kidneys, especially internal organs such as the lungs, are not infected. Therefore, you will not have difficulty breathing or suffer from mechanical ventilation.

However, these vaccines do not produce a strong immune response where the virus enters the body. Since this is the nose and throat, you can get a local infection. Also, some individuals may not be aware that they are infected, but there may be enough virus to spread to others just by breathing. And that’s one of the insidious things about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. People who are asymptomatic can spread the disease.

Shapiro: It’s Joe Parka, an NPR scientific correspondent explaining a breakthrough infection.

Thank you very much.

Parka: You are welcome.

