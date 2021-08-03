Oregon Coronavirus: Hospitalization increased 64% last week and cases increased 92%

Oregon health officials report 5,946 new reports coronavirus In cases after July 26, it is almost double the number recorded in the previous week, the highest number of weeks since mid-January.

COVID-19 hospitalization increased to 340 beds, Governor Kate Brown far exceeds the 300-bed threshold used to enable certain limits in the past.Health officials have vaccinated people to prevent the rapid transmission of delta variants of the coronavirus. Please wear a mask indoors..

The state’s fifth coronavirus wave now has more cases per day than the last wave.New daily case Monday average is about 850, Compared to the 840 peak on April 27.

See state and county COVID-19 trends

vaccination: According to state data, 23,976 new vaccinations have been received in the past week.

If there are new cases by county: Baker (6), Benton (51), Clatsop (240), Clatsop (21), Colombia (46), Couse (32), Crook (19), Curry (7), Deshuts (138), Douglas (144), Gilliam (2), Grant (1), Harney (6), Hood River (11), Jackson (258), Jefferson (36), Josephine (156), Clatsop (37), Lake (2), Lane (262) , Lincoln (21), Lynn (173), Malfur (15), Marion (233), Morrow (18), Multnomah (349), Pork (80), Sherman (2), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (274) , Union (53), Wallowa (15), Wasco (24), Washington (284), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (69).

Who died: The 2,839th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 87-year-old Lane County woman who tested positive on 22 July and died at the Mackenzie Willamette Medical Center on 24 July.

The 2840th COVID-19 death was a 84-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on July 12 and died at the Mackenzie Willamette Medical Center on July 23.

The 2,841st COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 95-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on 16 July and died at Salem Hospital on 25 July.

The second, 842 COVID-19 death was a 58-year-old Polk County man who was positive on July 15 and died at Salem Hospital on July 24.

The 2,843th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 90-year-old Josephine County man who was positive on July 15 and died at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center on July 25.

The 2,844th death from COVID-19 was a 81-year-old woman in Lane County who was positive on June 26 and died on July 25 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend.

The 2,845th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 95-year-old Jackson County woman who tested positive on June 5 and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on June 18.

The 2,846th death from COVID-19 was a 99-year-old Jackson County woman who tested positive on May 7 and died at home on July 6.

The 2,847th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 37-year-old Washington County woman who tested positive on 25 July and died at home on 25 July.

The 2,848th death from COVID-19 is a 33-year-old Umatilla County man who died on July 24 at the Cadrec Community Medical Center, which tested positive on July 24.

The 2,849th COVID-19 death in Oregon is a 90-year-old Umatilla County woman who was positive on July 23 and died on July 27. The state has determined where she died.

The 2,850th death was an 80-year-old Jackson County man who died at home on July 27, with a positive test on July 21.

The 2,851 death in Oregon is an 83-year-old Jackson County man who died at home on July 28, with a positive test on July 16.

The 2,852th death was a 63-year-old Douglas County woman who died on July 27 at the Peace Health Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend, which tested positive on July 15.

The 2,853th death in Oregon is a 48-year-old Marion County man who tested positive on September 14, 2020 and died at the Entegris Baptist Medical Center on September 21, 2020.

The 2,854th death was a 67-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on July 11 and died at the Providence St. Vincent Medical Center on July 25.

The 2,855th death in Oregon was an 85-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on July 12 and died at the Good Sumaritan Community Medical Center on July 24.

The 2,856th death from COVID-19 was a 61-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 11 and died at the Legacy Good Sumaritan Medical Center on July 21.

The 2,857th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 73-year-old Jackson County man who was positive on July 12 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on July 28.

The 2,858th COVID-19 death was a 85-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on July 19 and died at the Legacy Emmanuel Medical Center on July 20.

The 2,859th death in Oregon is a 59-year-old Lane County man who died on July 28 at the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend, positive on July 28.

The 2,860th death was an 81-year-old Jackson County woman who died at home on July 29, with a positive test on July 21.

The 2,861th death in Oregon was a 71-year-old Douglas County man who was positive on July 19 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on July 30.

The 2,862th death was a 53-year-old man in Clackamas County who developed symptoms on July 22 and died on July 29. Authorities have determined where he died.

The 2,863th death in Oregon is a 93-year-old Baker County woman who died on July 8 at the St. Alphonsus Community Medical Center, positive on July 8.

Unless otherwise stated, each person is in an underlying health condition and authorities determine whether the individual has an underlying condition.

hospitalization: 340 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of 133 from July 26. This included 102 people in the intensive care unit, an increase of 44 from July 26th.

Since it started: Oregon reports 221,799 confirmed or estimated infectious diseases and 2,863 deaths, one of the lowest per capita numbers in the country. to date, State reported There were 4,638,725 vaccinations, with 2,314,786 fully vaccinated and 180,296 partially vaccinated.

