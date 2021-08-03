Health
Hospital reports a surge in Georgia COVID-19 hospitalization
The majority of those hospitalized were not vaccinated, hospital officials said.It discourages what nurses and other hospital staff say surge If more people had chosen the vaccine, it could have been prevented.
“The caregiver feels betrayed,” said Paul P. Hinchey, president and chief executive officer of St. Joseph / Candler Health Systems in Savannah. “These caregivers are everywhere when you come to a hospital in this state, go through the windshield of a car, have a heart attack, cut yourself, fall from a tree … Their empathy is through the roof … but we have to help them. “
Elizabeth Larkins, executive director of health care for the North East Georgia Health System, said her team of nurses and respiratory therapists was exhausted.
“Our staff at the forefront are still recovering from the mental and emotional tensions of the last 18 months,” Larkins said, trying to hold back tears at a press conference on Monday in Gainesville. I did. “Many of them tell me they don’t know if they can make another surge.”
Some are away from medical care because hospitals struggle to maintain adequate staff. The Northeast Georgia Health System has asked the agency to find 550 registered nurses to meet demand and fill the empty space.
Meanwhile, the bed was filled with COVID-119 patients, and late Monday afternoon, many emergency rooms throughout the state urged ambulances to take patients elsewhere. According to the Georgia Coordinating Center, it included many facilities in Metro Atlanta, including Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, Grady Health System, and Emory University Hospital.
As the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus spreads, one major concern among healthcare providers is the proliferation of cases among young adults in states with relatively low vaccination rates.
The previous wave of the disease was the most devastating for people over the age of 65. However, it is the highest immunization rate population in Georgia. The proportion of young adults is much lower, and people under the age of 12 are not vaccinated. Overall, only about 40% of Georgians are fully vaccinated, compared to 50% in the United States as a whole.
Half of COVID-19 patients in the North East Georgia Health System are under the age of 60, said Dr. Erine Reybon Rojas, an emergency physician.
“We have taken care of the young age of 18 in the last two weeks,” said Dr. Deepak Aggarwal, who heads the medical staff.
At Savannah Memorial Health, the average age is even lower, at 50, said football, a pediatric infectious disease expert.
Although the number of children hospitalized for COVID-19 is still very small, pediatricians are concerned about the risk of infection as students return to the classroom during the fourth wave of the virus.
At the Children’s Healthcare Clinic in Atlanta, the number of children who tested positive was increasing, but the symptoms were generally mild and the children did not need hospital care. Currently, 10 patients are hospitalized for the disease, a spokesman said.
Dr. Hugo Scornik, president of the Georgia branch of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said that while children have low infection rates, the recent surge could lead to more serious cases.
Conyers pediatrician Scornik urged parents to mask their children, especially unvaccinated children under the age of 12, before going directly to school.
“This is the best way to prevent catching delta variants of COVID,” Scornik told AJC.
Many healthcare professionals fear that Georgia could head towards states where serious outbreaks are filling the ICU, such as Mississippi, Missouri, Louisiana, and Florida.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia reported 18,619 new confirmed cases in the seven days leading up to July 28. This is 91% higher than the same period last week. Over the same period, Fulton County saw a 96% increase. DeKalb, 76%; Cobb, 82%; Clayton, 112%; Hall, 108%; According to the CDC, Chatham is 120%.
All but 12 Georgia counties meet the threshold for substantial or high community transmission of the coronavirus, and the state’s community infection levels have moved to significant levels from just a few days ago.
On Monday, Georgia reported 4,387 new confirmed cases, 151 new hospitalizations, and 21 additional deaths, according to the Georgia Public Health Service.
At a press conference in Gainesville on Monday, Larkins and NGHS doctors urged unvaccinated Georgians to play their part in stopping the spread of the virus. Models of the medical system predict that cases will continue to grow until they peak in early September.
“If you’re not interested in enough health to get vaccinated, do it for the people of your life you love, for our healthcare professionals, for your community Please, “said Larkins. ..
That doesn’t mean it causes fear, said Rayvon Rojas, an emergency physician. “This is intended to provide you with important information and data, so you can make informed decisions right away. The most important decision for us is to be vaccinated.”
Staff writer Helena Oliviero contributed to this article.
