Berkeley County and District 7 Bay Area require the use of masks as of Tuesday, August 3.





Masked and gloved customers buy flour at Berkeley Organic Markets and Deli. Credit: Pete Rosos Six weeks after California withdrew its order to require indoor face covering to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, a coalition of Bay Area health officials revisited the area on Tuesday morning at 12:01 am. Announced that it needs to be covered. According to the new health order, people in the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, San Francisco and Sonoma are required to wear “appropriate masks” in public indoors. Companies also need to place orders for indoor face covers for all employees. The order also recommends that businesses make face coverings available to those who may enter their premises. This obligation applies to anyone over the age of 2 regardless of vaccination status. In a statement, Dr. Lisa B. Hernandez, a health doctor at Berkeley, said, “We have access to a vaccine that significantly reduces the risk of serious illness and death from the latest and more dangerous variants. I’m very lucky. ” “By adding it indoors to cover your face with others, you have all the powerful tools that are easy and familiar to you.” The mandate is: July 16 Masking “Recommendations” From the same group of leaders.The recommendation was intended to fight Rapid increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the region, California fully reopened on June 15thRemove the masking and social distance rules for all vaccinated people in the process. Subscribe to the daily briefing Don’t miss the story. Deliver Berkeleyside headlines to your inbox. These relaxed restrictions put Alameda County at the highest risk in the country, along with stagnant national vaccination rates and highly infectious delta variants of the virus, according to information released last week by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). I made it one of the high areas. ..According to it is the infection rate Data collected by Bay Area Newsgroup, Best since March 2021, When Alameda County progresses from the most restrictive “purple” (“extensive risk”) layer to the red (“substantial risk”) layer. If the hierarchical system is still up and running (retired on June 15th), most of the Bay Area will return to the purple zone. According to the Alameda County Health Department, 77% of residents over the age of 16 receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of July 29, And 89.5% have received at least one. The area is very vaccinated, but the continued prevalence of COVID-19 does not mean that the vaccine will not work, a statement from a coalition of health authorities said. “The Delta subspecies infects only a small portion of the vaccines vaccinated in the Bay Area, and they are still strongly protected from serious illness, hospitalization and death,” the statement said. “In the case of an infection in a vaccinated person, covering the face will prevent further infections.” These remarks are a reaction of First reported internal CDC document According to the Washington Post, internal and external studies show that vaccinated people who suffer from a “breakthrough infection” of the delta mutant have the same viral load as those who have never been vaccinated. It has become clear. According to the CDC, vaccination is still important because it reduces the rate of infection and reduces the severity of the infection. However, viral load data suggest that infected people can easily infect the virus. As a result, the CDC announced Tuesday that “universal masking is essential to reduce delta mutant infections given higher infection rates and current vaccination rates,” but officials have given actual mandates. Could not be issued. California issued a similar recommendation on Wednesday, leaving the mandate business to individual counties. Mask after July 17th Mandated again indoors in LA County.. As of July 30 They are needed by Yolo When Sacramento County.. And now, seven Bay Area counties and Berkeley are participating in the Maskman Date movement in all public spaces, but the end date has not yet been determined.



