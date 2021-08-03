Are Coronavirus Delta Mutants Associated With the Development of New Diabetic Cases?





Since the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic, doctors have suggested that COVID-19 can pose a serious threat to diabetics. But have you ever come up with the possibility that the coronavirus can cause new cases of diabetes? Recently, it has been noted that people who have recovered from the coronavirus have shown spikes in blood sugar levels.

There was a surge in people with diabetes during the coronavirus pandemic. About 40% of people who recover from COVID-19 develop diabetes.Read again- Five yoga asanas for adjusting hormonal imbalances Studies are being conducted around the world to find out why people infected with the coronavirus develop diabetes even after steroid discontinuation and recovery. Ironically, many individuals who develop diabetes after being infected with the DELTA variant of the coronavirus did not have a risk factor for developing type 2 diabetes. Read again- Coronavirus leaked from Wuhan Institute of Veterinary Medicine in China, US Republican claim report | Read more How Do Delta Mutants of Coronavirus Cause Diabetes? Coronavirus delta variants damage beta cells located in the islets of Langerhans in the pancreas. Beta cells are essential for the synthesis of insulin, which helps regulate blood sugar levels. By damaging beta cells, the delta coronavirus can cause diabetes. Coronavirus also tends to bind to ACE-2 receptors in organs, increasing the body’s insulin resistance. Read again- What’s New in Assam Blockade: Government Decides to Revise COVID-19 SOP to Lift Curfew | Here Diets What are the symptoms seen in people who develop diabetes after being infected with the delta coronavirus? The delta variant of coronavirus added interesting symptoms to the disease. Young and healthy people develop diabetes after being infected with the delta coronavirus. People who develop diabetes after being infected with the coronavirus usually have the following symptoms: Excessive thirst

Frequent urination.

Unexplained weight loss

Malaise People who have recently recovered or are recovering from the coronavirus should check their blood sugar levels on a regular basis. Can diabetes induced by the delta coronavirus be cured? The development of diabetes is usually caused by the body’s inability to use insulin or the lack of insulin production produced by the beta cells present in the pancreas. During delta coronavirus disease, the virus damages receptors present on beta cells and alters insulin production. In addition, medication can cause insulin resistance in many people infected with Delta COVID-19, which can lead to diabetes. However, the long-term consequences of diabetes after COVID are not yet understood. (Input from Dr. Gourav Dasgupta, MBBS, MD (Medicine), FCC, PGDR, Consultant Physician, Agartala Hospital & Research Center Pvt. Ltd. & Institute of Nursing Science, Agartala)

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.india.com/health/is-delta-variant-of-coronavirus-linked-to-the-onset-of-new-diabetes-cases-4860002/

