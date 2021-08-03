Everything we know, as long as the Covid Booster Jab is set to reach millions this fall





Millions of people across the UK are expected to be offered Covid Booster Jab this fall. Beyond the 70’s, clinically vulnerable long-term care facility residents and front-line NHS staff will be the first to get a third jab under plan. If experts from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) confirmed this move in this month’s final advice, those over 50 and eligible for free flu vaccination will be in the next row: .. read more:Councilor Brand Pandemic Plan “Complete Waste of Time in Pre-Covid Video” The first advice was provided to prepare the NHS in case a mass booster program is needed this fall. Mirror report.. Vaccine experts believe there is good evidence that jabs can provide prevention COVID Examine the data for at least 6 months to see if you need a booster. Older people and the most vulnerable people received the vaccine earlier this year. This means that if your immunity begins to weaken, you may need a booster. When can we provide boosters? The government says boosters may be available from September while waiting for further data and advice from JCVI. JCVI’s tentative advice is to plan to offer booster jabs a few months before winter, with a two-stage program in parallel with the annual influenza vaccination program. The UK has reportedly ordered 60 million additional doses of Pfizer, but it is not yet known if other vaccines are available. Two-stage booster program In Stage 1, the following people will be receiving a third booster vaccine and an annual influenza vaccine as soon as possible from September 2021. Immunosuppressed adults 16 years and older

People who live in long-term care facilities for the elderly

All adults over 70

Adults 16 years and older who are considered to be clinically very vulnerable

Frontline medical and social care workers In Stage 2, the next group will provide booster vaccine as soon as Stage 1 is achieved. Equal emphasis will be placed on influenza vaccines when eligible. All adults over 50

All adults aged 16-49 years belonging to the group at risk for influenza or COVID-19, as outlined in Green book

Contact of immunosuppressed individual adult households Where is Booster Jab administered? Most jabs are believed to be given at pharmacies and vaccine centers to relieve pressure on the GP, especially during the winter months. NHS leaders said an additional 1,000 regional pharmacies would be set up to administer the vaccine. Professor Jonathan Vantam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of England, said: In the coming autumn and winter. “Low or no restrictions mean that other respiratory viruses, especially the flu, are coming back and are likely to be an additional problem this winter. Therefore, ensure protection against the flu. , COVID-19 protection must be maintained. “The announcement of interim advice from JCVI is good news. Vaccine experts are best at using vaccines to protect the most vulnerable people and keep everyone’s lives as normal as possible in the fall and winter. It shows that you are thinking carefully about the method. “Of course, we need to act on the data. This advice is tentative and will change from now on to September as more data from the vaccine booster study JCVI will consider in the summer. You need to keep in mind that there is a possibility. “ Download the app to send the latest news directly to your mobile phone here also Sign up for the newsletter Send the latest news directly to your inbox.

