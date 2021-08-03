“Peak Transmitter”: Vaccine deployment needs to shift to adolescents to minimize Covid’s mortality.coronavirus

According to the Doherty Institute model, a “strategic shift” to vaccinate young people against Covid-19 is needed to slow the spread of the virus and minimize deaths and hospitalizations.

Supported modeling National Cabinet Plan For Australia to live with the virus, outbreaks show “rapid and uncontrolled” growth until vaccination rates reach 70%, which can lead to significant deaths and severe cases. Also shows.

To counter the challenge of the “aggressive delta strain”, the Dougherty Institute also advocated increased intake of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over the age of 40, whose protection is comparable to Pfizer, 1 Two doses are 69% effective against death and two doses are 90% effective.

Dougherty reports that when vaccination rates reach 70% and 80%, the incidence of severe infections decreases, but in the “out of control” scenario, 1,300 to 2,000 people within 6 months. Will die from severe infections of 10,000 to 20,000 people. ..

Testing, tracking, quarantine, and quarantine (TTIQ) regimes are “optimal” if low-level limits such as capacity limits and social distance continue.

If the TTIQ system is only partially effective, mortality will be more than 100-fold worse, with 1,908 deaths from nearly 400,000 cases, modeling said.