All Denversity employees who need to be vaccinated by the end of September – CBS Denver

Denver (CBS4) – Denver became the first county in Colorado to require employees to be vaccinated. The new mission also requires teachers, first responders, private contractors, and those who work with the most vulnerable to be vaccinated. The deadline is September 30th.

“We’re not going to hide how we get out of it,” said Bob MacDonald, executive director of Denver Public Health.

The answer to the fight against COVID-19 is to get as many people as possible vaccinated. McDonald’s is worried about the recent surge, with Denver hitting a low of 15.4 per 100,000 on June 20, but the latest data in August show that the number surged to 71.2. ..

“Generally, it’s skyrocketing when there are a few seasonal breaks,” McDonald’s said.

The mortality rate has also risen steadily, but has leveled off in recent days.

“Combinated by that concern, vaccination is in a big deadlock,” McDonald explained.

Leaders are now worried about the spikes lasting into the fall and the much more contagious strain, the Delta variant. They see this as a period of action before things get worse.

“San Francisco is already there. They are working to require local government employees and their contractors and their contractors to work with them,” said Mayor Michael Hancock.

This may now be a national trend, as it helps Denver take the lead.

For information on where to get the vaccine, please visit Denvergov.org/COVID19.