Over time, overdose can increase the risk of osteoporosis and exacerbate existing kidney problems, according to the NHS. And there are few studies on the long-term effects of taking more than this from a young age. It’s still rare, but Dr. Banwell says more young men have gout, which may be related to protein powder. (Gout is caused by high levels of uric acid in the bloodstream, causing crystals to form in the joints.) “Protein supplementation is not always easy and risk-free,” he says. Dr. Banwell also said that increased use of protein powder is an obsession with younger men feeling pressure on their appearance or wanting to have a larger, more muscular body. I’m worried that it’s a sign of suffering. “On the other hand, exercise supports mental health, but it’s important to remember that it also has a dark side,” says Dr. Banwell. “Many of these young people are under pressure and have an unusual perception of their body.” As far as Matt Trot is concerned, going to the gym is an important form of “treatment” for him and his friends and supports their mental and physical health in a healthy way. “I aim to maximize the benefits from every session, and extra protein intake is a great way to do that,” he says. Dr. Banwell agrees that protein powder intake is not a problem. “Protein powder shouldn’t be banned, it shouldn’t be banned at all,” he says. “But they need to be monitored.” Draws price advice for intensively exercising teenagers Individual needs vary, but some sports organizations recommend 1.3g to 1.8g of protein / kg body weight per day.

Eat based on a variety of minimally processed whole foods and supplement with protein powder after training as needed.

Whey protein is one of the best forms of protein powder. Look for brands that contain at least 80 percent protein.

High quality plant-based protein powders are also available. Look for a combination of 75% protein and sauces such as peas, hemp, and rice.

Always compare brands and types in 100g increments, not serving sizes.

Avoid powders that gain weight. Instead, make smoothies with whole grains like yogurt, fruits, nut butter, and oats.

