Health
Men who ejaculate well each month reduce the risk of prostate cancer by third, documents find
Doctors have found that men who ejaculate at least 21 times a month can reduce their risk of prostate cancer by a third.
One study found that masturbation and sex helped “prevent cancer” as well as raise the mood and provide the necessary relief.
In the UK, about 1 in 8 men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime.
It is the most common cancer in men, with 47,500 men being diagnosed with cancer each year.
Recently, Luton Town legend Mick Harford revealed that he was fighting prostate cancer and was receiving radiation therapy.
Friend star James Michael Tyler also revealed that he had stage 4 prostate cancer and was paralyzed from the waist down.
Cancer will affect everyone, but doctors believe that men with high ejaculation are less likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Therefore, ejaculating more often can actually help take care of your health.
The study was published in Urology in Europe, Experts say it is worth noting the other benefits of frequent ejaculation.
US scientists examined data from 31,925 men who recorded monthly ejaculations.
They say: “Men who report high ejaculation frequency in adulthood are less likely to be subsequently diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Know the Signs-How to Find Prostate Cancer
In most cases, prostate cancer is asymptomatic until the growth is large enough to put pressure on the urethra.
Symptoms are:
- Need to urinate more often, especially at night
- I need to hurry to the bathroom
- Difficult to start peeing
- Weak flow
- It takes a long time to get nervous while peeing
- I feel my bladder is not completely empty
The prostate gland in many men grows with age due to a non-cancerous condition, prostatic hyperplasia, and benign prostatic hyperplasia.
In fact, these two conditions are more common than prostate cancer, but that doesn’t mean that the symptoms need to be ignored.
Signs of cancer spreading include pain in the bones, back, and testicles, loss of appetite, and unexplained weight loss.
“These findings provide additional evidence of the beneficial role of more frequent ejaculation throughout adulthood in the pathogenesis of PC. [prostate cancer]Especially for low-risk illnesses. “
The average monthly ejaculation frequency of those who participated in the survey was assessed at three time points: 20-29 years, 40-49 years, and the year prior to the 2015 survey distribution.
Ejaculation also helps relieve pain and relieve stress and anxiety.
Hormone therapy expert Dr. Jennifer Randa suggests that indulging in narcissism may strengthen your body’s natural defenses.
She said: “Masturbation can create the right environment for a strengthened immune system.”
Another study published in 2004-more than a decade ago in an ejaculation treatise, showed that masturbation caused a temporary spike in immune cells, including killer cells that fight the virus.
An example is lymphocytes-white blood cells that fight foreign invaders, including the coronavirus.
According to a study by the Faculty of Medical Psychology at the University of Essen Clinic in Germany, this effect lasted about 45 minutes after orgasm.
NS Researcher wrote: “These findings indicate that components of the innate immune system are activated by sexual arousal and orgasm.”
