Anti-inflammatory diet helps overcome chronic inflammation





Support local journalism. An unlimited digital subscription to floridatoday.com is only $ 1 for 6 months. Click here to subscribe now.. It seems that everyone is talking about anti-inflammatory diets these days. Another weight loss gimmick? No, this has nothing to do with weight loss. It is that you create a safe internal shelter with less risk of many common chronic illnesses and conditions. It’s a diet for health and longevity. A few years ago, doctors were embarrassed when a patient with low cholesterol had a heart attack. It turned out that there was another risk factor that no one knew at the time. Now we know that the risk factor is inflammation. Chronic inflammation increases the risk of heart attack and stroke through the role of plaque buildup in the arteries. Many other illnesses, such as cancer, diabetes, depression, Alzheimer’s disease, type 2 diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, and arthritis, are associated with chronic inflammation. Before we move on, let’s define exactly what we are talking about. There is acute inflammation, then chronic inflammation. Acute or short-term inflammation is actually a good thing. It is the body’s protective response to injury, infection, or foreign body. Acute inflammation helps fight infections and increases blood flow to parts of the body that need healing. Chronic infections, on the other hand, are not good. It remains in the body at low levels and eventually begins to destroy healthy cells in organs, joints and arteries. So how do you fight chronic inflammation? The best way is to use what you buy at a grocery store, not what you buy at a pharmacy. Take a look at foods that can cause irritation to your body. • Refined carbohydrates such as white bread, white rice and white pasta. • Sweets, cakes, cookies, sodas. • All sugars, including natural sugars such as honey and agave syrup. • French fries and other fried foods (By the way, fried foods in vegetable oil at home also cause inflammation). • Processed meats such as hot dogs and luncheon meats. • High in saturated fat, such as butter, whole milk, and cheese. If you eat these foods consistently, you are accelerating the process of inflammatory disease. more:Nutrition Today: One in five children is obese.Healthy food makes a healthy child more:Nutrition Today: What You Need to Know About Collagen Supplements more:Today’s nutrition: Eggs are back on the “good” list On the contrary, there are things that can be eaten to prevent and treat chronic inflammation. These include: • All vegetables, especially tomatoes and green leafy vegetables such as broccoli, kale, cabbage, lettuce and spinach. • Extra virgin olive oil. • Cold-water fish such as salmon, albacore tuna, sardines, and mackerel. Eat these at least twice a week. If you can’t eat fish, studies show that 1,000 mg of fish oil supplements daily provide enough omega 3 to meet your body’s needs. • Nuts, preferably raw and unsalted. • Fruits, especially strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, cherries and oranges. • Whole grains such as brown rice, oatmeal, whole wheat bread and quinoa. • Legumes such as lentils, peas, galvanzos, common beans, black beans and focus beans. • Dark chocolate (70% or more cocoa and 3 ounces or less of chocolate per week only). • Coffee (including polyphenols and other anti-inflammatory compounds). If these recommendations sound familiar, you should. This is basically a Mediterranean diet and is one of the best known examples of anti-inflammatory diets. People who eat like the Mediterranean have consistently lower levels of inflammation than those who follow an unhealthy diet pattern. And finally … staying active, getting 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night, managing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all part of an anti-inflammatory lifestyle. Blood tests that measure the level of C-reactive protein are a common indicator of inflammation. If you are worried, talk to your doctor about ordering a test. Susie Bond is a registered dietitian / nutritionist in private practice. Contact her at [email protected]

