Covid Delta Variant Safety: Answered your question





Most experts say that they use high quality medical masks such as N95 and KF94 when flying. If you do not have one, we recommend double masking. For vaccinated people, the risk of eating and drinking with the mask removed for a short time during flight is low, but it is advisable to keep the mask on as much as possible. The CDC states that it is best for unvaccinated people, including children, to avoid flying. Dr. Bromage said he recently traveled by plane and took off his mask a bit to have a drink, but left it on for most of the flight. He said it would be more comfortable to take off the mask and eat if he knew that his neighbor was vaccinated. He said he would be more worried if his neighbor didn’t care about Covid’s precautions or had a mask under his nose. “If there’s a random person next to you, especially a talkative person, I’ll leave the mask on,” he said. How safe are buses, subways and trains for vaccinated people? Most buses, trains and subways still require everyone to wear a mask, which reduces the risk. Vaccinated people are well protected, but the risk of exposure to the virus increases with longer ride times and more crowded trains and buses. For many, riding public transport is essential for going to work or school and it is advisable to wear a suitable medical mask or double mask. If public transport is an option, the decision to ride should take into account local immunization rates and whether the number of cases is increasing. Can I hug my older relatives and visit them? What about unvaccinated children? It is generally considered safe for vaccinated people to take off their masks, hug and spend time with them, but parents of unvaccinated children, especially older relatives. More risks need to be considered when visiting. In areas with low cases and high vaccination rates, it is generally considered safe for unvaccinated children in a single household to spend time with their vaccinated grandparents. However, as Delta variants spread and children return to school, older people and people with weakened immunity who are more vulnerable to Covid-19 complications, even if vaccinated. It also increases the risk of close contact. If the family is planning a visit to a high-risk relative, it is advisable to avoid eating in the restaurant or exercising in the gym the week before the visit to minimize other exposures. Vaccinated people remain at low risk of spreading Covid-19, but vaccinated grandparents should also reduce their personal exposure when spending time with unvaccinated children. Aerosol scientist Dr. Huffman said, “I’m still very careful about how to wear masks in public, so at this point I’m not wearing masks indoors with my eighties parents. Hmm. ” “But if there are many interactions that increase the overall risk of exposure, we would strongly consider masking indoors with vulnerable individuals.” When visiting grandparents or families with weakened immunity, a quick home examination is an additional precaution. Take a test a few days before and on the day of your visit. Learn more about home testing.

