Sydney’s epicenter has the lowest immunization rate





The highest percentages of fully vaccinated residents are North Sydney and Hawkesbury (26.9%), Vocum Hills and Hawkesbury (25.5%), Eastern Suburbs (23.9%), Ride (23.3%) and Inner West (23.3%). 22.8%) and Sutherland (22.5%). Residents of the Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven had the highest first dose in New South Wales (50.5%) and received their first jabs in the Far West and Orana, including the Walgett municipality, in just three minutes. It was 1 (34.4%). Burke and Broken Hill. “In the face of disadvantages, poverty and social exclusion, non-English-speaking communities have difficulty connecting to mainstream medical services, and for those born abroad and arriving within the last decade. Generally, the coverage is low, “says Professor Leask. “Financial incentives can encourage several people to get vaccinated, but convenience is very important now.” More than one-third of Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven residents are over 60, compared to just 15% of Blacktown. The median age of residents of the Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven is 46, compared to 33 in Blacktown. On Tuesday, New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejikrian said that until recently, health advice had prevented many from moving forward. “That’s why we’re working together, whether through mobile clinics or regional vaccine hubs, and increasing access to pharmacies,” said Beregikrian. rice field. Health officials have fought the Sydney Delta variant outbreak for the past seven weeks and the worst-hit areas of Blacktown, Campbelltown, Cumberland Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Georges River, Liverpool and Parramatta. rice field. The state reported 199 new cases of local coronavirus on Tuesday. Loading Over the past four weeks, approximately 3000 COVID-19 cases have been detected in these eight LGAs. “It is very important to provide vaccination opportunities to these eight local communities,” said the Prime Minister. Currently, there are 53 people in the New South Wales intensive care unit, 43 of whom have not received a single dose of the vaccine. Cases include 5 in their 20s, 6 in their 30s, 3 in their 40s, 18 in their 50s, 11 in their 60s, and 10 in their 70s. John Hall, president of the Australian Rural Medical Association, said low vaccination rates in some parts of the state indicate how supply constraints delayed vaccination. “There isn’t enough Pfizer, and a mixed message about AstraZeneca means that some older people are still waiting for Pfizer,” said Dr. Hall. Loading “Some of the region’s front-line health care workers and senior care workers have not been fully vaccinated, and the main barrier was supply shortages. Up to 4 to get a shot of Physer. Some health care workers have had to drive for hours. Also, in many rural areas, there are only a handful of doctors in one area, so it is not practical to quit a day to get vaccinated. There is none.” In only seven regions of Australia, more than a quarter of the population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. And in just seven regions, more than half of residents over the age of 15 were able to receive at least one dose. Lieutenant John Frewen, responsible for Operation COVID Shield, said it was important to vaccinate the country “as consistently and evenly as possible.” About 19% of eligible New South Wales are fully vaccinated. About 20 percent of people over the age of 70 have not yet taken their first dose. Chief Health Officer Kelly Chant said vaccination rates for the elderly are tragic. “My big call is to get vaccinated across all ages,” she said. With Aishadau and Mary Ward

