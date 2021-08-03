COVID-19 has nothing to do with increased preterm birth or stillbirth





New studies may reduce concerns about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on pregnancy, as researchers did not find an increase in preterm or stillbirth during the first year of the pandemic. A large study of the births of more than 2.4 million people in Ontario CMAJ (((Canadian Medical Association Journal). Infections, inflammation, stress, medical or pregnancy-induced disorders, Genetic predisposition, And environmental factors can contribute to stillbirth and preterm birth birthIn many cases, the cause remains unknown. While there were some reports during the pandemic of lower preterm birth rates in countries such as the Netherlands, Ireland and the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy and India reported increased stillbirths and fluctuations in preterm birth rates. However, most studies were small. Researchers analyzed 18 years of Ontario birth and compared trends in the pre-pandemic period (2002-2019) and the pandemic period (January-December 2020). Dr. Praqueshshire, a Sinai Health pediatrician and professor at the University of Toronto in Toronto, Ontario, said: Pandemic-related measures and their compliance can have an impact Premature birth Rate in various settings. Therefore, researchers looked at birth results in public health units with high SARS-CoV-2 positivity (Toronto, Peel, York, Ottawa) and found that the averages differed from those in urban and rural areas. We compared the births of the neighborhood. Income level. “In some areas and certain people, restrictions can be beneficial, and in other settings and individuals, restrictions can have the opposite effect,” said Dr. Shah. International studies are currently underway to help understand the effects of COVID-19 on pregnancy and childbirth worldwide. “Preterm and Stillbirth Rates during the COVID-19 Pandemic: A Population-Based Cohort Study” was published on August 3, 2021. Studies show no change in premature or stillbirth in Philadelphia during a pandemic. For more information:

Prakesh S. Shah et al, COVID-19 Pandemic Preterm and Stillbirth Rate: Population-Based Cohort Study, Canadian Medical Association Journal (2021). Prakesh S. Shah et al, COVID-19 Pandemic Preterm and Stillbirth Rate: Population-Based Cohort Study,(2021). DOI: 10.1503 / cmaj.210081 Provided by

Canadian Medical Association Journal





