Hospitalizations and infectious diseases are increasing in the hit Mobile and Baldwin counties: “Sad situation”

Before Monday, Rosa Juarez’s biggest concern was what kind of physical response would be obtained from the COVID-19 vaccination.

Due to these concerns, she and her family could not be vaccinated. However, with frequent reports of explosive incidents since mobile, Juarez said it was a good time to do something.

When asked why he decided to take a shot, Juarez of Mobile said, “the number of incidents is increasing.” “that’s why.”

Indeed, case load continues to increase in the most infected areas of Alabama, which showed the highest COVID-19 positive rates across the country last month.

Mobile and Baldwin counties continue to rank first and second in per capita infections, with an average mobile infection of 450 per day and 10.9 per 10,000. Baldwin County averages 235 cases per day, or 10.2 cases per 10,000 people. Every other county in Alabama has an average of 10 cases per 10,000 residents per day.

According to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data compiled by New York, all hospitals in Baldwin County have ICU capacities well above 100% (state average 86%, national average 68%) and hospitalizations. It keeps increasing. Times).

On mobile, there were 277 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 on Saturday and Sunday. That number has exceeded 276 hospitalizations during the peak before the January pandemic.

“Low death”

Dr. Rendi Murphree, Head of Epidemiology at Mobile County Health Department, said the number in January began to decline after reaching 277. She said in a recent wave of infections: The number continues to grow. “

Murfrey called the latest surge a “sad situation,” and in Facebook’s daily update on COVID-19, the only good news last month was that three-quarters of adults over the age of 65 died. Said it was a decrease. Mobile counties are vaccinated.

She said that about 60% of cases include people between the ages of 18 and 49 who suffer from mild illness but have low vaccination coverage. The overall vaccination coverage for Mobile County is 31.4%, which is lower than Alabama’s 34.4%. This is the worst immunization rate in Baldwin County, USA, at 31.7%.

“We’re seeing a fairly small number of deaths, and this is probably the best news, and it’s because of the vaccine,” Murfrey said. “Elderly people and people with underlying illnesses (the majority) are vaccinated. This is the purpose of the vaccine and protects people from death.”

According to Murfrey, the “overwhelming majority” of hospitalizations involve unvaccinated people. She said it was still a “rare event” while the vaccinated people were infected.

But she said, “Even if I tell you it’s rare, it’s a 100% risk if it happens to you and your family.” “But I still see the vast majority of cases and hospitalizations in unvaccinated people.”

“Busy and full”

Thomas Hospital (John Sharp / jsharp @ al.com) in Fairhope, Alabama, depicted here on Monday, August 2, 2021.

At Thomas Hospital in Fairhope, the “majority” of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated, said Ormand Thompson, president of the hospital.

According to statistics, Thomas Hospital had an ICU capacity of 111% on Monday.

“We are very busy and full,” Thompson said. “These numbers are constantly changing, but they don’t decrease quickly.”

“In terms of positive rates, Mobile and Baldwin counties have a high prevalence of COVID,” he added.

Prior to the pandemic, Thompson said hospitals would move patients to mobile clinics or elsewhere in the area whenever the ICU’s capacity was limited. In the current COVID situation, Thompson said, “I don’t know of any ICU beds available in the area.”

“What we are doing at this point, and perhaps what many hospitals are doing, is managing patients in other parts of the hospital. We do it with the ICU staff. Fortunately, the ICU has additional space to set up and care for these patients and maintain proper care. “

Infirmary Health, which owns and operates Thomas Hospital, has restrictions on all facilities, limiting inpatients, emergency department patients, and outpatients to one visitor over the age of 18.

“Personal choice”

Thompson also encourages people to wear face masks, social distances and be vaccinated. Hospital visitors need a face mask.

However, according to Mayor Sherry Sullivan, Fairhope has no obligation to mask. Last week she issued a statement informing residents that she was vaccinated and encouraging others to follow her lead. She said getting vaccinated “should be a personal choice with your doctor.”

However, Sullivan said he does not believe that the city’s property is under imminent obligation to mask, even though only 20-25% of city officials have been vaccinated. She said the city “definitely recommends” employees to wear face masks whenever they are around unvaccinated people.

“The biggest thing is that people consider vaccination,” Sullivan said. “I know that some people feel strongly that they will not be vaccinated. It is advisable to consult a doctor. If we continue to work normally, people will be vaccinated. Is very important. “

At Foley, where the South Baldwin Regional Medical Center has a whopping 161% ICU capacity, Mayor Ralph Helmitch will implement a “higher response” on Tuesday morning to introduce safety protocols in staffing and interaction in various departments. He said he would be flexible. With the public. He said Foley hadn’t closed the building.

Employee vaccination rates were in the high 20 percent range shortly after the vaccine was released to the public last spring, Helmitch said. He said the city is currently uncertain about the exact rate, but he suspects it is in the high 30 to low 40 percent range.

“We have seen and encouraged employees to significantly increase their interest in vaccination,” said Helmitch. “We will continue to support (South Baldwin Regional Medical Center) in any way they need or require and continue to monitor the data. We can change the protocol further if needed in the future.”

“Meet everywhere”

Vaccination clinics continue to be common in Mobile County, with two “new semester” drives this week, and health officials want to vaccinate young people over the age of 12.

In Baldwin County, a new semester will take place Wednesday at the Thomas Fitness Center in Fairhope from 10 am to 6 pm. The new semester celebration will take place at Eight Miles Lot Road 2140 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Catherine Gould of the Mobile County Health Department oversees at least two clinics daily and visited eight of them last week. She said the numbers were increasing – two weeks ago, the clinic was late and only four to seven people came out on the shot. But last week she said the Clinic in Saraland had 80 to 90 people.

The Health Department keeps the latest information on the clinic On that website.

“We meet everywhere,” Gould said. “We will immediately accept you and get you vaccinated.”

The Africa Town Clinic attracted eight people in the first 30 minutes.

Gould said a common concern for unvaccinated people is that they want to rush to “see everyone” vaccinated in the spring.

“They wanted to see the news and feedback,” she said. “They are very worried now. This is very contagious.”