Can COVID vaccines cause myocarditis? What if one child is vaccinated and the other is not vaccinated?





Worried about the potential side effects of COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) vaccination? Not sure what activities are safe after vaccination? Whether or not you are vaccinated AL.com Contact a public health expert to address concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine. Just send an email to Vaccine @ al.com Ask an expert to answer your question directly. This is the question we were able to answer for our readers. Vaccination to protect against COVID-19 has become increasingly important with the rise of delta variants. Rapidly increasing number of infections Hospitalization for the entire Alabama. We take your question about vaccines and get answers from health care professionals.. To get some answers, I consulted with David Kimberlin, a pediatric infectious disease doctor in UAB and Alabama children. Keep in mind that if you have any questions about your health, you should consult your GP. question: I have a 13 year old child who will return to face-to-face school next week. There are also 11-year-olds who are at home for virtual learning because they have not been vaccinated yet. We are concerned that a 13-year-old child could take Covid home and infect an 11-year-old child. He wears masks at school, whatever their policy, wash and disinfect hands when possible. What other precautions can be taken to prevent older boys from going home and infecting younger girls? How much do you need to worry about this happening? answer: “You seem to be very careful and pondering this,” Kimberlin said. “I don’t think there’s much you can do other than recommending vaccination to everyone you know over the age of 12. The sooner you reach more vaccinated people, the more you put the delta variant in your closet. It will be possible to bring it back. Now I am very worried about all of us because the delta variant is supertransmissible. “ question: How likely is a teenager to develop myocarditis from a vaccine? answer: Myocarditis is an inflammation of the middle layer of the heart wall, usually caused by a viral infection. In severe cases, the heart becomes weak and can lead to heart failure, arrhythmias, and sudden death. According to the July report from Harvard Medical School, Approximately 1,000 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis (swelling of the heart sac) were reported after vaccination with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, mainly in adolescent and young adult men, usually after the second vaccination. rice field. This is about 1,000 out of millions of doses of vaccine. Most of the cases were mild. “Teenagers are twice as likely to be struck by lightning in their lifetime than to develop myocarditis within 21 days of vaccination,” Kimberlin said. Learn more about COVID vaccines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al.com/news/2021/08/can-covid-vaccine-cause-myocarditis-what-if-one-child-is-vaccinated-and-one-is-not.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos