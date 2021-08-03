Alzheimer’s Disease Association study associates COVID-19 with long-term brain disease





San Diego (KGTV)-A new study by the Alzheimer’s Association shows that people with COVID-related neurological problems may be at increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in later years. NS the studyEven after recovering from COVID-19, announced at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference last week, patients were found to be “suffering from severe cognitive impairment.” The study did not specify an age range, but said the problem was most prevalent in “elderly patients.” One study examined people who reported loss of smell after COVID-19 infection. The study focused on 300 elderly Americans from Argentina who reported loss of smell after illness. The results show that no matter how serious the COVID-19 cases are, more than half show “permanent problems with oblivion.”One in four people surveyed had language problems or higher brain dysfunction In another study of people admitted to New York, patients with COVID-19-related brain problems are six blood biomarkers known to be early indicators of Alzheimer’s disease and other serious brain injuries. It turned out that the level of was also high. “There is no sudden onset of Alzheimer’s disease,” he said. San Diego / Imperial Alzheimer’s Disease Association.. She states that these findings, especially blood biomarkers, mean that people suffering from neurological problems during or after COVID-19 infection may develop Alzheimer’s disease or dementia with age. increase. “Many of the long-distance symptoms that persist long after most of the symptoms disappear from COVID, some of which are very similar to dementia,” she says. The findings reflect a similar study that ABC10 News reported extensively over the last year. In November Discovered by researchers at the University of California, San Diego 30% of all COVID-19 patients and 80% of inpatients report some neurological problems. Another study published in February We have discovered that the virus can kill brain cells. And last month Studies from the UK People who recovered from COVID-19 found worse scores in tests that measured reasoning, memory, and problem solving. For Croskrey, this is a warning that the healthcare system may have to deal with COVID-related brain problems for decades. “When I see people who get COVID-19 in their 20s or 30s and develop Alzheimer’s disease or dementia 20 years later, they aren’t ready to take care of them at this time,” she says. increase. It will burden caregivers, families, and assisted living facilities who are already struggling to keep up with their current needs. “Adding more people who may have some cognitive decline associated with dementia or COVID-19 would pose additional challenges and burdens for family caregivers,” says Crosbury. As a result of the survey, Crosley said he would double the advice the Alzheimer’s Association has given people since the pandemic began. Do whatever you can to avoid the occurrence of COVID-19. They also say they stay healthy, vaccinated, eat properly, and exercise. As Croscrey says, “What is good for the heart is good for the brain.”

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.10news.com/news/in-depth/in-depth-alzheimers-association-studies-link-covid-19-with-long-term-brain-diseases The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos