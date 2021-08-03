Health
Is it possible to lose weight by “sweating” fat?
- Researchers have induced weight loss in obese mice by increasing levels of immune signaling molecules or “cytokines.”
- The loss of fat was not due to a decrease or promotion of metabolism, but to an increase in the secretion of calorie-rich sebum from the oil-producing glands of the animal’s skin.
- Researchers suggest that immunomodulators that “sweat” fat on the skin may be a strategy for treating obesity in people.
Overweight and obese adults are up to seven times more likely to develop chronic illnesses such as: Type 2 diabetes, Fatty liver disease, and Heart disease, Compared to moderately weighted individuals.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO)
Many people struggle to maintain a reasonable weight just by eating and exercising. There are few medications for overweight and obesity, but they do have side effects.
One of the new therapeutic strategies scientists are looking for is to target the immune system, which is known to affect the metabolism of fat or “adipose” tissue.
Researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia speculated that they could be treated. Insulin resistance In obese mice, by increasing the levels of a cytokine or immune signal called thymic stroma phosphopoietin (TSLP).
Doctors characterize type 2 diabetes by the tissues of the body that are no longer responding to insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar levels.
Scientists were surprised to discover that TSLP not only improves glucose metabolism in mice, but also loses weight.
Curiously, weight loss was not associated with faster metabolism, higher levels of physical activity, and increased excretion. calorie, Or a decrease in food intake. In fact, mice with elevated TSLP levels ate 20-30% more than control mice.
Dr. Taku Kamibayashi,Penn’s associate professor of pathology and laboratory medicine, who led the study with medical student Dr. Ruth Choa, finally solved the puzzle.
“When I looked at the coat of the mouse treated with TSLP, I noticed that it was shining in the light. It was much shiny than the other mice, so I always knew which mouse was treated correctly. “He says.
Analysis of hair from treated mice showed that animals secreted more fat-rich and calorie-dense sebum from the sebaceous glands of their skin. This gave their fur a shiny, greasy look.
Researchers report their findings at Chemistry..
To test the metabolic effects of TSLP, scientists injected obese mice with a virus that was genetically engineered to carry the gene that makes this cytokine.
They injected control mice with the same virus, excluding additional genes.
Four weeks after all animals ate a high-fat diet, control mice gained weight. On the other hand, in mice with extra TSLP, blood glucose and fasting insulin levels improved, but body weight decreased from an average of 45 grams (g) to a healthy 25 g.
Animals have lost visceral fat (white fat that accumulates around important organs).Experts call this diabetes, heart disease, and stroke..
The production of sebum is also increased on the skin, giving the fur a characteristic shiny appearance.
To confirm that weight loss occurred as a result of increased sebum production, researchers injected cytokines into obese mice that lacked the ability to produce sebum. As expected, these mice were unable to lose weight.
Cytokines appear to function by sending immune cells to the skin, where they induce sebaceous glands that produce sebum, producing abnormally large amounts of fatty substances.
Sebum has many important functions such as blocking UV rays, antibacterial action, and heat regulation.
In addition to promoting sebum production, experiments have shown that immune cells also increase the amount of antibacterial proteins they contain.
Researchers are optimistic that their findings may stimulate new drug treatments for overweight and obesity that work through the immune system by increasing sebum production.
“I don’t think you can control your weight naturally by regulating sebum production, but you may be able to hijack the process to increase sebum production and reduce fat. This is obesity and lipid disorders. It could lead to new therapeutic interventions that reverse the problem, “says Professor Kamibayashi.
Next, researchers plan to investigate how TSLP-activated T cells increase sebum production in the sebaceous glands.
In humans, this may provide insights into skin diseases such as: eczema, The ability of the skin to act as a barrier is disrupted.
“It may also offer a potential treatment strategy for this disease,” said Professor Kamibayashi. Today’s medical news..
For humans, there are two versions of TSLP, short and long.Long formats are known to be the cause inflammation Involved in asthma And other allergic diseases, so researchers want to discover that it is a short form that boosts sebum production.
The doses in potential human treatment will also be much lower than those used in their experiments in mice.
“In mice, TSLP causes dramatic fat loss (all body fat is lost in about two weeks),” said Professor Kamibayashi. MNT..
“For humans, I don’t think it’s necessary to increase sebum production that much. Rather, triple sebum production is enough to remove calories from one extra burger a day.” He said.
He added that sebum is produced by extracting lipids from the bloodstream, so TSLP can not only induce weight loss, but also improve cardiovascular health.
and editorial Accompanying the treatise, Marlon R. Schneider’s Federal Institute for Risk Assessment Berlin points out the “formable challenges” of this weight loss approach.
for example, Menstruation The composition of human and mouse sebaceous glands, and their sebum.
In addition, the effects of producing large amounts of sebum are unpredictable.Fatty acids can block the pores of the skin and trigger Acne, for example.
“This is intriguing” Dr. Navid Satter, He was a professor of metabolic medicine at the University of Glasgow in the United Kingdom and was not involved in the research.
“But, as the editors conclude, there are major obstacles to thinking that this new information will help develop new treatments for obesity,” he said. MNT..
“My guess is” unlikely “as a side effect on the condition of the skin. […] This process works the same for humans and can be limited even if confirmation is required. “
