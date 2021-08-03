Is it possible to lose weight by “sweating” fat?

Share on Pinterest An interesting study found that increasing levels of certain cytokines caused mice to “sweat” fat.Carmen Jimenez / EyeEm / Getty Images

Researchers have induced weight loss in obese mice by increasing levels of immune signaling molecules or “cytokines.”

The loss of fat was not due to a decrease or promotion of metabolism, but to an increase in the secretion of calorie-rich sebum from the oil-producing glands of the animal’s skin.

Researchers suggest that immunomodulators that “sweat” fat on the skin may be a strategy for treating obesity in people.

Overweight and obese adults are up to seven times more likely to develop chronic illnesses such as: Type 2 diabetes, Fatty liver disease, and Heart disease, Compared to moderately weighted individuals.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 4 million People die every year around the world because of overweight and obesity.

Many people struggle to maintain a reasonable weight just by eating and exercising. There are few medications for overweight and obesity, but they do have side effects.

One of the new therapeutic strategies scientists are looking for is to target the immune system, which is known to affect the metabolism of fat or “adipose” tissue.

Researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia speculated that they could be treated. Insulin resistance In obese mice, by increasing the levels of a cytokine or immune signal called thymic stroma phosphopoietin (TSLP).

Doctors characterize type 2 diabetes by the tissues of the body that are no longer responding to insulin, the hormone that regulates blood sugar levels.

Scientists were surprised to discover that TSLP not only improves glucose metabolism in mice, but also loses weight.

Curiously, weight loss was not associated with faster metabolism, higher levels of physical activity, and increased excretion. calorie, Or a decrease in food intake. In fact, mice with elevated TSLP levels ate 20-30% more than control mice.

Dr. Taku Kamibayashi,Penn’s associate professor of pathology and laboratory medicine, who led the study with medical student Dr. Ruth Choa, finally solved the puzzle.

“When I looked at the coat of the mouse treated with TSLP, I noticed that it was shining in the light. It was much shiny than the other mice, so I always knew which mouse was treated correctly. “He says.

Analysis of hair from treated mice showed that animals secreted more fat-rich and calorie-dense sebum from the sebaceous glands of their skin. This gave their fur a shiny, greasy look.

Researchers report their findings at Chemistry..