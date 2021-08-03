Covid Antibodies Detected in White-tailed Deer, Scientists Worried About Hidden Virus Reservoir





Humans bear the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, but animals are unaffected by the viral infection. A new study of animals in the United States shows that one-third of white-tailed deer in the northeastern part of the country are developing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and have been infected in some way. Researchers analyzed samples collected after the pandemic began, and the virus may have been first detected in wildlife populations. Researchers target white-tailed deer Odocoileus virginianus, For serum monitoring based on evidence that these deer have receptors with high affinity for SARS-CoV-2. NS Studies not yet published in bioRxiv peer-reviewed preprints The antibody was detected in 40% of the samples, suggesting that the white-tailed deer was exposed to SARS-CoV-2. “This is an interesting observation, but it still needs to be interpreted with caution,” said Aaron Irving, an infectious disease researcher at Zhejiang University in Haining, China. Virus storage Previous laboratory experiments have shown that deer can infect SARS-CoV-2 and infect other deer with the virus. Findings raise concerns about the potential of animal populations Even after humans have been vaccinated, they retain the SARSCoV-2 virus as a reservoir. Researchers fear that a repository of these viruses could spread Covid-19 to other species and return it to people. Researchers collected wildlife surveillance of 385 blood samples between January and March 2021, of which 152 showed the presence of antibodies. These samples were collected from the regions of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and New York. “Given the proportion of samples that had detectable antibodies in this study, and the high number of white-tailed deer throughout the United States and close contact with people, deer in other states also Nature, US Agriculture. A spokesman for the Department of Agriculture (USDA) said he said. Not the only case of animal infection The presence of antibodies in white-tailed deer is not the only case in which an animal is infected with a deadly pathogen. Two rare Sumatran tigers at an Indonesian zoo After being infected with Covid-19, capital is recovering. Nine-year-old Tino became ill with shortness of breath, sneezing, and runny nose on July 9, and lost her appetite. Two days later, 12-year-old Hari had the same symptoms. The Tigers were immediately treated with antibiotics, antihistamines, anti-inflammatory drugs, and multivitamins. They improved after 10-12 days and recovered under close observation at the Lagunan Zoo in Jakarta. On the other hand, in India Eight Asian lions at Nehru Zoo in Hyderabad tested positive for Covid-19 Similarly. It was the first time in India that the transmission of the virus through humans was detected in animals. However, after the lion took the drug for almost two weeks, the symptoms subsided. Analysis of the sample revealed that the infection was not caused by the mutant strain of concern. Researchers are currently trying to understand the source of the infection, so they are focusing on studying potential depots for these viruses in animals.

