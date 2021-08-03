Health
Covid pandemic associated with increased myopia in children
A new study suggests that more children may develop myopia as an unexpected side effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.
An analysis of vision test data from approximately 2,000 school-aged children in Hong Kong shows that the proportion of myopia developed during a pandemic is more than double that found in pre-pandemic studies of children of the same age. I made it clear. British journal of ophthalmology.
“When people think about the effects of this unprecedented level of quarantine on physical and mental health, it is not initially clear that the visual development of children is one of them,” the study co-author. Dr. Jason CS Yam, a professor of ophthalmology and visual science at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said in an email.
“Our study has shown that the less time you spend outdoors and the more time you spend on nearby work, including screen time, the faster your myopia or myopia progresses,” Yam said. increase.
Myopia may appear harmless, but it can make people more susceptible to other eye complications and increase the risk of vision loss in later years, he said.
To investigate whether the pandemic affected children’s eyes, Yam and his colleagues recruited 709 children aged 6-8 years between January and August 2020, with an average of 7.89. I tracked it monthly. The researchers then compared data from a group of 1,084 children of the same age range studied prior to the advent of Covid.
Children need to put their computers down and spend more time outside.
The annual incidence of myopia during a pandemic was 26.98%, more than double the annual incidence of 11.63% in the pre-pandemic group.
Researchers also looked at how much the axial length measured from the cornea to the back of the eye changed over time. In children with progressive myopia, the axial length increases as the child grows older, so if you can see your eyes sideways, they will look more rectangular than circular. The annual estimated change in axial length of children during the pandemic was 0.45 mm compared to 0.28 in the pre-Covid group.
Researchers have also discovered that there are “significant changes” in children’s lifestyles between Covid’s restrictions. Outdoor time decreased by 68% and screen time increased by 2.8 times.
“NS Increased outdoor time Studies in different countries have consistently shown a protective role in the development of myopia and are a top priority among international recommendations for myopia management strategies, “Yam said. Stated.
Animal studies have suggested that outdoor light “causes increased dopamine release in the retina and inhibits eye elongation”, helping to protect against myopia.
Dr. Tamiesha Frempong, an assistant professor of ophthalmology at the Icahn School of Medicine and Mount Sinai’s New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, told doctors and parents that the study reduced many children spending time outside and more time in front of them. I hope to remind you. The number of screens in the last 18 months.
“In our office, we’ve seen many kids make more progress than you might expect,” Frenpon said. “Children need to put their computers down and spend more time outside, not only because of their eyesight but also because of obesity.”
How much time should children spend outdoors?
For at least two hours a day, Mr. Frenpon said.
Dr. Megan Collins, an assistant professor of ophthalmology at the Wilmer Institute of Ophthalmology at Johns Hopkins Medical College, suggests that the new study may have significant upheaval in the number of children with myopia.
One problem with having children at home is that many people Vision test They usually go to school, Collins said. Certain symptoms, such as “squinting, rubbing eyes, and complaining of eye strain,” may warn parents that they have eye problems.
For some, glasses may not be the solution, Collins said. “Stretching your eyes increases your risk of problems such as retinal detachment and other retinal problems that can threaten your eyesight,” she said.
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/health/kids-health/covid-pandemic-linked-increased-nearsightedness-kids-n1275742
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]