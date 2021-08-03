Covid pandemic associated with increased myopia in children

A new study suggests that more children may develop myopia as an unexpected side effect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

An analysis of vision test data from approximately 2,000 school-aged children in Hong Kong shows that the proportion of myopia developed during a pandemic is more than double that found in pre-pandemic studies of children of the same age. I made it clear. British journal of ophthalmology.

“When people think about the effects of this unprecedented level of quarantine on physical and mental health, it is not initially clear that the visual development of children is one of them,” the study co-author. Dr. Jason CS Yam, a professor of ophthalmology and visual science at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said in an email.

“Our study has shown that the less time you spend outdoors and the more time you spend on nearby work, including screen time, the faster your myopia or myopia progresses,” Yam said. increase.

Myopia may appear harmless, but it can make people more susceptible to other eye complications and increase the risk of vision loss in later years, he said.

To investigate whether the pandemic affected children’s eyes, Yam and his colleagues recruited 709 children aged 6-8 years between January and August 2020, with an average of 7.89. I tracked it monthly. The researchers then compared data from a group of 1,084 children of the same age range studied prior to the advent of Covid.

Children need to put their computers down and spend more time outside.

The annual incidence of myopia during a pandemic was 26.98%, more than double the annual incidence of 11.63% in the pre-pandemic group.

Researchers also looked at how much the axial length measured from the cornea to the back of the eye changed over time. In children with progressive myopia, the axial length increases as the child grows older, so if you can see your eyes sideways, they will look more rectangular than circular. The annual estimated change in axial length of children during the pandemic was 0.45 mm compared to 0.28 in the pre-Covid group.

Researchers have also discovered that there are “significant changes” in children’s lifestyles between Covid’s restrictions. Outdoor time decreased by 68% and screen time increased by 2.8 times.

“NS Increased outdoor time Studies in different countries have consistently shown a protective role in the development of myopia and are a top priority among international recommendations for myopia management strategies, “Yam said. Stated.

Animal studies have suggested that outdoor light “causes increased dopamine release in the retina and inhibits eye elongation”, helping to protect against myopia.

Dr. Tamiesha Frempong, an assistant professor of ophthalmology at the Icahn School of Medicine and Mount Sinai’s New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, told doctors and parents that the study reduced many children spending time outside and more time in front of them. I hope to remind you. The number of screens in the last 18 months.

“In our office, we’ve seen many kids make more progress than you might expect,” Frenpon said. “Children need to put their computers down and spend more time outside, not only because of their eyesight but also because of obesity.”

For at least two hours a day, Mr. Frenpon said.

Dr. Megan Collins, an assistant professor of ophthalmology at the Wilmer Institute of Ophthalmology at Johns Hopkins Medical College, suggests that the new study may have significant upheaval in the number of children with myopia.

One problem with having children at home is that many people Vision test They usually go to school, Collins said. Certain symptoms, such as “squinting, rubbing eyes, and complaining of eye strain,” may warn parents that they have eye problems.

For some, glasses may not be the solution, Collins said. “Stretching your eyes increases your risk of problems such as retinal detachment and other retinal problems that can threaten your eyesight,” she said.