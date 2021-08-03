Increasing numbers of places in Maine need the COVID-19 vaccine

Today’s quote: “We are ready to seek evidence and expect it to be in the coming weeks, depending on where the numbers go,” he said. Andrew Volk, Owner of Hunt & Alpine Club in Portland, Request vaccination from customers Eat indoors. This is your soundtrack..

What you are seeing today

Areas that require coronavirus vaccination are growing without government orders. There is none Solid timeline When the COVID-19 vaccine is fully approved is a process that involves a more thorough review process than the emergency approval process that allows the vaccine to be distributed. Certain sectors are tentatively taking a different approach without government obligations as incidents are beginning to increase amid the epidemic of the more contagious delta variants.

Northern Light Health, which operates the Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and nine other hospitals in the state, Employees need to be vaccinated with COVID-19 With full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the hospital system was announced on Monday. The second provider has announced such requirements: Millinocket Regional Hospital last week.

Hospital employees make up the largest number of workers in the state Tracking vaccination rates, But they are also the second vaccinated group. Even behind are those who provide intermediate care to individuals with intellectual disabilities (34% unvaccinated) and those who work in long-term care facilities (29% unvaccinated).

The Main Healthcare Association, a group representing nursing homes, said last week it would support the facility. It was necessary for the employee to get a shot.. Outbreaks of the virus in long-term care facilities were one of the most deadly in Maine throughout the pandemic. However, nursing homes have long struggled with staff shortages in Maine, raising concerns that mandatory vaccines could drive out long-awaited employees who oppose Shot.

Maine officials have shown little indication that they are considering it, but government missions may not be as popular as some might think. Polls conducted by researchers at four universities in June and July found that Nearly 66% of Mainers It will “somewhat” or “strongly” support the government’s obligations to the COVID-19 vaccine. The results are somewhat in line with the March 2020 referendum on mandatory immunization of children in public schools, which was passed with 73% support in strong turnout from the Democratic Party. increase.

But for now, large employers and individual businesses will fulfill their obligations unless the virus situation worsens.Governor Janet Mills She abandoned her emergency power at the end of June and was unable to issue an order, at which point it would be politically difficult to declare another emergency.

Maine Politics Top 3

— “Increasing numbers of mainners have been vaccinated with COVID-19 in hospitals, but cases are rare., ” Caitlin Andrews, Bangor Daily News: “This is an example of the challenges posed by the increase in delta variants, but vaccines have proven to be virtually 100% effective in preventing serious cases. The 29 Maine hospitalized in the term case account for only 1 in 30,000 of the people vaccinated here. If age differences are not taken into account, unvaccinated people will be vaccinated. There is still more than five times the chance of being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Maine now compared to those who have. “

Maine may be moving away from federal public health authorities’ misleading mask recommendations. Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Maine Nirav Shah In a public interview with Maine, the state under consideration It makes sense for Maine if community propagation indicators are used by his agency’s federal counterparts to recommend face coverings. The small population of the state means that in some cases the risk level of the county can fluctuate.

— “Maine regulators reject legislators’ complaints about logging in the corridor, ” Lori Bali Gra, BDN: “DEP Commissioner Melanie Loyzim He wrote to lawmakers that there is currently no evidence that avoiding the New England Clean Energy Connect project violates or justifies the suspension of the department’s license. She said the department would continue to monitor corridor construction activities. “

— “Supreme Court refuses to hear Orrington Church’s attack on COVID-19 restrictions, ” Associated Press: “The injunction was important because the Supreme Court will not meet until late September to consider the case to be heard next year, according to the Florida-based Liberty Counsel, which represents Calvary Chapel.”

Today’s Daily Briefs were written by Caitlin Andrews, Jessica Piper and Michael Shepard. If you’re reading this on the BDN website, or if it’s forwarded, you can sign up and deliver it to your inbox on weekday mornings. here..

To contact us, please contact the political team at candrews @ bangordailynews.com, jpiper @ bangordailynews.com, or [email protected] instead of replying directly to this newsletter.

More articles from BDN