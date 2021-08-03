Update: 45 counties in Minnesota have a “substantial” or “high” spread of COVID-19

See the map of the current situation in the following states, or here..

The map below shows data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention related to local infection levels. Courtesy: CDC

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm also said last week that the total number of cases in the United States increased by 42% and COVID-related hospitalizations increased by 47%. She also said that in Minnesota, half of all cases identified in July were reported in the last two weeks alone.

The Commissioner reiterated that vaccination is the best defense and defense against the virus. In addition, she said the number of people receiving vaccination has increased recently.The state is not yet $ 100 incentive To be vaccinated throughout the next two weeks.

“I am grateful that people have taken different views and actions to get vaccinated,” she said in a phone call with reporters on Monday.

About it Breakthrough case, 4,477 have been reported so far, which is far less than 1% of vaccinated people. Of these cases, 455 complete vaccinated persons were hospitalized (0.016% of all vaccinated persons) and 56 died (0.002% of all vaccinated persons).

“I would like to reiterate that this does not mean that vaccines are not doing their job,” Malcolm pointed out, calling the groundbreaking case “very rare.”

The Commissioner also suggested to Minnesotan that it is a great opportunity to stop and think about how others around you are at high risk.

“Everyone needs to consider their risk factors,” she said. “And the people around them. Consider masking, being outdoors, and providing distance.”

