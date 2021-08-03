Nine Massachusetts counties subject to CDC masking guidance, including Bristol county





Boston (WPRI) — US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance states that people living or working in areas with at least 50 new cases per 100,000 last week wear masks indoors. It is recommended. It already included 60% of US counties when officials announced. This guidance is currently applied to nine counties in Massachusetts, up from five counties last week. Barnstable and Nantucket counties are in the “high” transmission rate category, while Bristol, Essex, Hampden, Middlesex, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties are in the “substantial” zone, according to CDC data released on Monday. Companies are responding to the CDC’s recommendations, and some stores are now posting signs showing evidence of vaccination. The CDC’s latest guidance was based in part on the fact that hundreds of vaccinated people were later tested positive. Spent in Provincetown last month.. Guidance from the Massachusetts Public Health Service is slightly different. The guidance states, “If your immune system is weakened, or if you are at high risk of serious illness due to age or age, a fully vaccinated person should have a mask or face cover indoors (not at home). It is only recommended to wear the. If you have an underlying medical condition, or if someone in your family has weakened immunity, you are at high risk of severe illness or are an unvaccinated adult. case.” Read the full guidance here

Dr. Daniel Klitskes, director of the Infectious Diseases Division at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, told WBZ that everyone in the “high-risk” community is advised to play safely. “If you go to a large environment with lots of people indoors and you don’t know who is vaccinated or who isn’t vaccinated, I definitely mask it,” Kritsukes said. Monday’s data from the RI Department of Health show that Rhode Island currently has what the CDC considers to be a “high” infection of the virus. Hospitalizations are on the decline and no new deaths have been reported, but a total of 400 new cases have been reported since the weekend. Next: RI is said to have a “highly infected” virus.In most cases, unvaccinated hospitalization



